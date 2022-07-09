 Chris Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier

Right now one of the features in Coaches Corner (347 Club) is on Chris Grier. Here's just one of the conversations going on in that thread. Enjoy~
2016
1-13: Laremy Tunsil – OT – Ole Miss
2-38: Xavien Howard – CB – Baylor
3-37: Kenyan Drake – RB – Alabama
3-86: Leonte Carroo – WR – Rutgers
6-186: Jakeem Grant – WR – Texas Tech
6-204: Jordan Lucas – S – Penn State
7-223: Brandon Doughty – QB – Western Kentucky
7-231: Thomas Duarte – TE – UCLA

2017​

1-22: Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
2-54: Raekwon McMillan – LB – Ohio State
3-97: Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
5-164: Isaac Asiata – G – Utah
5-178: Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
6-194: Vincent Taylor – DT – Oklahoma State
7-237: Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech

2018​

1-11: Minkah Fitzpatrick – S – Alabama
2-42: Mike Gesicki – TE – Penn State
3-73: Jerome Baker – LB – Ohio State
4-123: Durham Smythe – TE – Notre Dame
4-131: Kalen Ballage – RB – ASU
6-209: Cornell Armstrong – CB – Southern Miss
7-227: Quentin Poling – LB – Ohio
7-229: Jason Sanders – K – New Mexico

2019
1-13: Christian Wilkins – DT – Clemson
3-78: Michael Dieter – G – Wisconsin
5-151: Andrew Van Ginkel – LB – Wisconsin
6-202: Isaiah Price – T – Ohio State
7-233: Chandler Cox – RB – Auburn
7-234: Myles Gaskin – RB – Washington


2020​

1-5: Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Alabama
1-18: Austin Jackson – T – USC
1-30: Noah Igbinoghene – CB – Auburn
2-39: Robert Hunt – G – Louisiana
2-56: Raekwon Davis – DT – Alabama
3-70: Brandon Jones – S – Texas
4-111: Solomon Kindley – G – Georgia
5-154: Jason Strowbridge – DE – UNC
5-164: Curtis Weaver – DE – Boise State
6-185 : Blake Ferguson – LS – LSU
7-246: Malcolm Perry – RB – Navy

2021​

1-6: Jaylen Waddle – WR – Alabama
1-18: Jaelan Phillips – EDGE – Miami
2-36: Jevon Holland – S – Oregon
2-42: Liam Eichenberg – OL – Notre Dame
3-81: Hunter Long – TE – Boston College
7-231: Larnel Coleman – T – UMASS
7-244: Gerrid Doaks – RB – Cincinnati

2022
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have the largest draft class in 2022 due to the offseason trade for speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they still walked away with four young players.

LB Channing Tindall (Round 3, Pick 102)

WR Erik Ezukanma (Round 4, Pick 125)

LB Cameron Goode (Round 7, Pick 224)

QB Skylar Thompson (Round 7, Pick 247)


For the 2023 draft, the Miami Dolphins have eight draft picks.
At this point, they have two firsts (their own and the 49ers’ from the 2021 draft trade), a second, two thirds (their own and the Patriots’ from the DeVante Parker trade), a fifth, a sixth (either their own or the Bears from the Jakeem Grant trade, one will be sent to Kansas City in the Hill trade) and a seventh.

1657330276389.png
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Not sure how anyone could be as bad as we were in drafting 2016 and 2017

we got those Tunsil assets which does soften the blow,
 
If every draft was as bad as 2016 I would be very happy. Lol

2017 was bad because of expectations. Harris has proven to be a quality starter in the league. And McMillan might have worked out in the right situation had it not been for injuries. He did have 105 tackles as a rookie. Overall I think Grier has been an above average GM. And I trust him making our draft picks.
 
I have mixed feelings about Grier. Makes some good moves and makes some bad ones.

I would say he is Tier 3, borderline Tier 2.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Charles Harris was a colossal whiff, as was the 2020 draft. 3 no picks and yeah, we took Tua and he might turn out to be great but that was the easy choice there (Tua or Herbert). If any of is were GM, we were taking a QB there. The better measure of his work is what he did after the no brained selection - Austin Jackson has been complete garbage so far as has Noah Igabananbread.

2021 he crushed it w 3 of the first 4 picks though
 
I go with 5 tiers.

Tier 1 - History of building and/or maintaining a team that consistently makes the playoffs as a high seed and routinely competes for a championship. Prior team(s) have won a SB or at least made it to several. Does a great job finding talent in the draft, makes smart decisions in free agency and trades. Have a detailed, highly skilled HC and staff. Competent managing the cap including knowing when to let players walk or trade while still of value obtaining assets. Consistently a 12+ win team.

Tier 2 - Team more times than not make the playoffs, not always a high seed, but on occasion is a serious threat to win a championship. Drafts well and has reasonable success singing free agents and trading. Good HC and staff. Keeps the team out of salary cap hell. Teams consistently in the 10 to 13 win range.

Tier 3 - Assembled a competent roster and staff, teams regularly are in the hunt for the playoffs most often as a wild card, but rarely if ever find themselves in a conference championship game. Some success finding blue chip talent in draft, trades, and free agency. Team lacks depth, or have several glaring holes. May overspend when team has salary cap space. Teams consistently in the 8 to 10 win range.

Tier 4 - Teams seldom in the playoff hunt. If team makes the playoffs usually as a wild card unless an anomaly like an 8 or 9 win team winning their division. Little success finding blue chip talent in draft, trades and free agency. Can be taken advantage of in trades. Overpays in free agency. Unable to hire a highly competent HC and staff. Team may not be in cap hell, but has little flexibility. Teams usually live in the 3 to 8 win range.

Tier 5 - Do not sniff the playoffs. Unable to assemble a competent HC and staff. Poor decision in the draft and free agency. Gets taken advantage in trades. Mismanages the salary cap. Leave the team depleted of talent by time they are canned. Fans have little faith or anything to cheer about, wearing brown bags over their heads during games. Teams live in the range of 0-5 wins. Cam Cameron, Bill O’Brien, etc.
 
How many players drafted for the Dolphins from the 2016, 2017, and 2018 classes were signed to a second contract with the team?

That’s how I would determine success for the GM, along with sustainable playoff chances.
 
1 or 2 years that were subpar drafting, but he's improved which you want to see. The main thing I feel good about is the ship seems to have a Captain Grier with a destination in mind and plan to get there at least since 2019. And here we are now sitting at the dock of that destination. Next few years will determine how Grier will be remembered for us.
 
Not sure why people are arguing about Grier one way or the other. Ross will never get rid of him so all we can do is hope for the best. He's done some good stuff and some bad as well. Hew's our GM so I'm rooting for him to do well.
 
