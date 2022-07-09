DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 6,022
- Reaction score
- 6,302
- Location
- SO CAL
Right now one of the features in Coaches Corner (347 Club) is on Chris Grier. Here's just one of the conversations going on in that thread. Enjoy~
You can find the 347 Club by clicking the link below.
2016
1-13: Laremy Tunsil – OT – Ole Miss
2-38: Xavien Howard – CB – Baylor
3-37: Kenyan Drake – RB – Alabama
3-86: Leonte Carroo – WR – Rutgers
6-186: Jakeem Grant – WR – Texas Tech
6-204: Jordan Lucas – S – Penn State
7-223: Brandon Doughty – QB – Western Kentucky
7-231: Thomas Duarte – TE – UCLA
2-54: Raekwon McMillan – LB – Ohio State
3-97: Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
5-164: Isaac Asiata – G – Utah
5-178: Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
6-194: Vincent Taylor – DT – Oklahoma State
7-237: Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
2-42: Mike Gesicki – TE – Penn State
3-73: Jerome Baker – LB – Ohio State
4-123: Durham Smythe – TE – Notre Dame
4-131: Kalen Ballage – RB – ASU
6-209: Cornell Armstrong – CB – Southern Miss
7-227: Quentin Poling – LB – Ohio
7-229: Jason Sanders – K – New Mexico
2019
1-13: Christian Wilkins – DT – Clemson
3-78: Michael Dieter – G – Wisconsin
5-151: Andrew Van Ginkel – LB – Wisconsin
6-202: Isaiah Price – T – Ohio State
7-233: Chandler Cox – RB – Auburn
7-234: Myles Gaskin – RB – Washington
1-18: Austin Jackson – T – USC
1-30: Noah Igbinoghene – CB – Auburn
2-39: Robert Hunt – G – Louisiana
2-56: Raekwon Davis – DT – Alabama
3-70: Brandon Jones – S – Texas
4-111: Solomon Kindley – G – Georgia
5-154: Jason Strowbridge – DE – UNC
5-164: Curtis Weaver – DE – Boise State
6-185 : Blake Ferguson – LS – LSU
7-246: Malcolm Perry – RB – Navy
1-18: Jaelan Phillips – EDGE – Miami
2-36: Jevon Holland – S – Oregon
2-42: Liam Eichenberg – OL – Notre Dame
3-81: Hunter Long – TE – Boston College
7-231: Larnel Coleman – T – UMASS
7-244: Gerrid Doaks – RB – Cincinnati
2022
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have the largest draft class in 2022 due to the offseason trade for speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they still walked away with four young players.
LB Channing Tindall (Round 3, Pick 102)
For the 2023 draft, the Miami Dolphins have eight draft picks.
At this point, they have two firsts (their own and the 49ers’ from the 2021 draft trade), a second, two thirds (their own and the Patriots’ from the DeVante Parker trade), a fifth, a sixth (either their own or the Bears from the Jakeem Grant trade, one will be sent to Kansas City in the Hill trade) and a seventh.
You can find the 347 Club by clicking the link below.
Miami Dolphins: Every Chris Grier draft class, ranked
We take a look back at Chris Grier's draft history with the Miami Dolphins, both good and bad. Which class takes the number one spot in our rankings? It's ...
phinphanatic.com
2016
1-13: Laremy Tunsil – OT – Ole Miss
2-38: Xavien Howard – CB – Baylor
3-37: Kenyan Drake – RB – Alabama
3-86: Leonte Carroo – WR – Rutgers
6-186: Jakeem Grant – WR – Texas Tech
6-204: Jordan Lucas – S – Penn State
7-223: Brandon Doughty – QB – Western Kentucky
7-231: Thomas Duarte – TE – UCLA
20171-22: Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
2-54: Raekwon McMillan – LB – Ohio State
3-97: Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
5-164: Isaac Asiata – G – Utah
5-178: Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
6-194: Vincent Taylor – DT – Oklahoma State
7-237: Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
20181-11: Minkah Fitzpatrick – S – Alabama
2-42: Mike Gesicki – TE – Penn State
3-73: Jerome Baker – LB – Ohio State
4-123: Durham Smythe – TE – Notre Dame
4-131: Kalen Ballage – RB – ASU
6-209: Cornell Armstrong – CB – Southern Miss
7-227: Quentin Poling – LB – Ohio
7-229: Jason Sanders – K – New Mexico
2019
1-13: Christian Wilkins – DT – Clemson
3-78: Michael Dieter – G – Wisconsin
5-151: Andrew Van Ginkel – LB – Wisconsin
6-202: Isaiah Price – T – Ohio State
7-233: Chandler Cox – RB – Auburn
7-234: Myles Gaskin – RB – Washington
20201-5: Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Alabama
1-18: Austin Jackson – T – USC
1-30: Noah Igbinoghene – CB – Auburn
2-39: Robert Hunt – G – Louisiana
2-56: Raekwon Davis – DT – Alabama
3-70: Brandon Jones – S – Texas
4-111: Solomon Kindley – G – Georgia
5-154: Jason Strowbridge – DE – UNC
5-164: Curtis Weaver – DE – Boise State
6-185 : Blake Ferguson – LS – LSU
7-246: Malcolm Perry – RB – Navy
20211-6: Jaylen Waddle – WR – Alabama
1-18: Jaelan Phillips – EDGE – Miami
2-36: Jevon Holland – S – Oregon
2-42: Liam Eichenberg – OL – Notre Dame
3-81: Hunter Long – TE – Boston College
7-231: Larnel Coleman – T – UMASS
7-244: Gerrid Doaks – RB – Cincinnati
2022
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have the largest draft class in 2022 due to the offseason trade for speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they still walked away with four young players.
LB Channing Tindall (Round 3, Pick 102)
WR Erik Ezukanma (Round 4, Pick 125)
LB Cameron Goode (Round 7, Pick 224)
QB Skylar Thompson (Round 7, Pick 247)
For the 2023 draft, the Miami Dolphins have eight draft picks.
At this point, they have two firsts (their own and the 49ers’ from the 2021 draft trade), a second, two thirds (their own and the Patriots’ from the DeVante Parker trade), a fifth, a sixth (either their own or the Bears from the Jakeem Grant trade, one will be sent to Kansas City in the Hill trade) and a seventh.
Last edited: