Chris Grier

I go with 5 tiers.Tier 1 - History of building and/or maintaining a team that consistently makes the playoffs as a high seed and routinely competes for a championship. Prior team(s) have won a SB or at least made it to several. Does a great job finding talent in the draft, makes smart decisions in free agency and trades. Have a detailed, highly skilled HC and staff. Competent managing the cap including knowing when to let players walk or trade while still of value obtaining assets. Consistently a 12+ win team.Tier 2 - Team more times than not make the playoffs, not always a high seed, but on occasion is a serious threat to win a championship. Drafts well and has reasonable success singing free agents and trading. Good HC and staff. Keeps the team out of salary cap hell. Teams consistently in the 10 to 13 win range.Tier 3 - Assembled a competent roster and staff, teams regularly are in the hunt for the playoffs most often as a wild card, but rarely if ever find themselves in a conference championship game. Some success finding blue chip talent in draft, trades, and free agency. Team lacks depth, or have several glaring holes. May overspend when team has salary cap space. Teams consistently in the 8 to 10 win range.Tier 4 - Teams seldom in the playoff hunt. If team makes the playoffs usually as a wild card unless an anomaly like an 8 or 9 win team winning their division. Little success finding blue chip talent in draft, trades and free agency. Can be taken advantage of in trades. Overpays in free agency. Unable to hire a highly competent HC and staff. Team may not be in cap hell, but has little flexibility. Teams usually live in the 3 to 8 win range.Tier 5 - Do not sniff the playoffs. Unable to assemble a competent HC and staff. Poor decision in the draft and free agency. Gets taken advantage in trades. Mismanages the salary cap. Leave the team depleted of talent by time they are canned. Fans have little faith or anything to cheer about, wearing brown bags over their heads during games. Teams live in the range of 0-5 wins. Cam Cameron, Bill O’Brien, etc.