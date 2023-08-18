DolphinVJ
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 272
- Reaction score
- 74
- Location
- Northern California
Hello all,
First of all, my apologies if a similar post has already been created. Back in 2019, even our owner came out saying that the Dolphins are an epitome of mediocrity - 0.500 records over the last I think 20 years and that is no longer acceptable so we will start from scratch. We basically started gutting our Roster and started from scratch. Four years later, in almost all pre-season roster rankings, our roster is ranked in the top 5 in NFL today. Credit should go to the General Manager, Chris Grier, for building the roster. Of course, he is not perfect hence our OL is not that good and lack of depth at ILB, DT. But isn't it time we give him credit? He has hired good personnel people that has helped as well.
