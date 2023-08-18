 Chris Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hello all,
First of all, my apologies if a similar post has already been created. Back in 2019, even our owner came out saying that the Dolphins are an epitome of mediocrity - 0.500 records over the last I think 20 years and that is no longer acceptable so we will start from scratch. We basically started gutting our Roster and started from scratch. Four years later, in almost all pre-season roster rankings, our roster is ranked in the top 5 in NFL today. Credit should go to the General Manager, Chris Grier, for building the roster. Of course, he is not perfect hence our OL is not that good and lack of depth at ILB, DT. But isn't it time we give him credit? He has hired good personnel people that has helped as well.
 
100 percent..

I’ve been critical of him at times but you have to account for misses in this business and success relative to your competitors.

I’m not one who blames him for acquisitions while Tannenbaum was VP, if you know anything about that guy he has to make final decisions

From the year down til now our team is loaded with young talent.

If we can keep the core players together we have a 5 years window to win multiple championships.

Players prime imo are 25-32

I wish all fans could forget the past as this is a new regime who should not be responsible to take on that anger and unjust frustration.

My take is that fans who criticize unjustly and without context only hurt the teams psyche..

Players listen, they take things to heart, they care that they have a fan base that supports them..
 
