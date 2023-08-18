Chris Grier

100 percent..



I’ve been critical of him at times but you have to account for misses in this business and success relative to your competitors.



I’m not one who blames him for acquisitions while Tannenbaum was VP, if you know anything about that guy he has to make final decisions



From the year down til now our team is loaded with young talent.



If we can keep the core players together we have a 5 years window to win multiple championships.



Players prime imo are 25-32



I wish all fans could forget the past as this is a new regime who should not be responsible to take on that anger and unjust frustration.



My take is that fans who criticize unjustly and without context only hurt the teams psyche..



Players listen, they take things to heart, they care that they have a fan base that supports them..