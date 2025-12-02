 Chris Grier's 10 Best Moves | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier's 10 Best Moves

Not quite time to close the book on Chris Grier's career with Miami, as the the 2025 draft picks are still a work in progress and their success is yet to be determined. But here's my attempt at his 10 best moves as the Dolphins GM.

1. Drafting De'Von Achane. Achane is a similar talent to Jahmyr Gibbs, a first round pick of Detroit.
2. Drafting, and then trading Laremy Tunsil for a slew of picks. Ultimately, it fell short of what fans hoped it could bring.
3. Drafting Jaylen Waddle. Waddle has 4,891 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons.
4. Drafting Robert Hunt. Not keeping Hunt was the problem.
5. Drafting Xavien Howard. Howard's 29 interceptions are tied for fourth in Miami history.
6. Drafting Christian Wilkins. Wilkins didn't miss a single game in his time with Miami.
7. Signing Aaron Brewer. Brewer has ranked among the top centers in his two years with the Dolphins.
8. Signing Terron Armstead. When healthy, Armstead was an all pro talent at LT.
9. Drafting Andrew Van Ginkel. One of the best fifth round picks in Miami's history (Zach Thomas).
10. Trading for Tyreek Hill. I struggled with this one because ultimately it might have been better not to make the trade in terms of salary cap implications (not being able to keep Hunt, Wilkins etc.) and young talent potentially drafted. But on the field, Hill made Miami's offense almost unstoppable his first two years. Hill has(d) 27 touchdowns and two 1700+ receiving seasons with the Dolphins.

Honorable mention: Patrick Paul, Jaelen Phillips, trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick.
 
Xavien Howard was the best player the Dolphins had in a decade or two. If the guy only was a bit more professional, he’s going to Canton.
Lower body injuries kind of derailed his career. I know he had off field issues, but his career would have been cut short either way. Great player for the few years he was here and healthy though.
 
#8 you mean Terron Armstead. I think Arik Armstead is or was a DE for SF.

I know you meant Armstead but I thought iat some point he got him in the past but then I read LT and I know it was Terron.
 
Thanks! I'll make that change.
 
Signing Connor Williams should be ahead of signing Aaron Brewer. Williams was a better center and he got a smaller contract.
 
