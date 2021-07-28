Chris Grier's moves questionable?

The recent X'man's debacle was predictable and preventable by Grier. Why would you sign another CB to a better contract than X? You have to know that is going to create a problem. The way Grier is handling Howard's situation is poor at best. Does this situation look like another Minka? Another head scratcher by Grier, the recent draft. Many are giving Grier accolades for the trade down and then trade up. I ask, did we really capitalize on those moves? I think Grier would have been better off making some trades after the pro days when scouts really pushed Pitt's upward on the draft board. We could have capitalized more picks with our trade down and Grier was too early. Another decision - Josh Rosen - Bust; Kyle Van Noy signing?? Jordan Howard signing?? Matt Brieda??



Last but not least, the decision to select Tua over Herbert... This one we will have to wait and see... But then again, we have been taking that stance for the past twenty years. Me thinking Grier is a bust.