 Chris Grier's moves questionable? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier's moves questionable?

fins317

fins317

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2005
Messages
169
Reaction score
116
Location
Boca Raton, FL
The recent X'man's debacle was predictable and preventable by Grier. Why would you sign another CB to a better contract than X? You have to know that is going to create a problem. The way Grier is handling Howard's situation is poor at best. Does this situation look like another Minka? Another head scratcher by Grier, the recent draft. Many are giving Grier accolades for the trade down and then trade up. I ask, did we really capitalize on those moves? I think Grier would have been better off making some trades after the pro days when scouts really pushed Pitt's upward on the draft board. We could have capitalized more picks with our trade down and Grier was too early. Another decision - Josh Rosen - Bust; Kyle Van Noy signing?? Jordan Howard signing?? Matt Brieda??

Last but not least, the decision to select Tua over Herbert... This one we will have to wait and see... But then again, we have been taking that stance for the past twenty years. Me thinking Grier is a bust.
 
Y

Yessir

Dolfan for Life
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
6,781
Reaction score
3,212
Location
Coral Gables, FL
Tunsil trade is the only move of note. Outside of that, it’s crickets since he’s been the guy with final say.

If Tua ends up a whiff, that’s gonna be his a$$. I really hope it works out cuz I want Grier and Flo to succeed.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,342
Reaction score
15,624
Location
Bahamas
fins317 said:
The recent X'man's debacle was predictable and preventable by Grier. Why would you sign another CB to a better contract than X? You have to know that is going to create a problem. The way Grier is handling Howard's situation is poor at best. Does this situation look like another Minka? Another head scratcher by Grier, the recent draft. Many are giving Grier accolades for the trade down and then trade up. I ask, did we really capitalize on those moves? I think Grier would have been better off making some trades after the pro days when scouts really pushed Pitt's upward on the draft board. We could have capitalized more picks with our trade down and Grier was too early. Another decision - Josh Rosen - Bust; Kyle Van Noy signing?? Jordan Howard signing?? Matt Brieda??

Last but not least, the decision to select Tua over Herbert... This one we will have to wait and see... But then again, we have been taking that stance for the past twenty years. Me thinking Grier is a bust.
Click to expand...
Do you not know how FA works.

Reasearch it then post back once you understand.
 
D

dolphinron24

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 29, 2020
Messages
303
Reaction score
356
Age
40
Location
Miami
fins317 said:
The recent X'man's debacle was predictable and preventable by Grier. Why would you sign another CB to a better contract than X? You have to know that is going to create a problem. The way Grier is handling Howard's situation is poor at best. Does this situation look like another Minka? Another head scratcher by Grier, the recent draft. Many are giving Grier accolades for the trade down and then trade up. I ask, did we really capitalize on those moves? I think Grier would have been better off making some trades after the pro days when scouts really pushed Pitt's upward on the draft board. We could have capitalized more picks with our trade down and Grier was too early. Another decision - Josh Rosen - Bust; Kyle Van Noy signing?? Jordan Howard signing?? Matt Brieda??

Last but not least, the decision to select Tua over Herbert... This one we will have to wait and see... But then again, we have been taking that stance for the past twenty years. Me thinking Grier is a bust.
Click to expand...
So only focusing on the negative? Cool
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
13,272
Reaction score
20,862
fins317 said:
The recent X'man's debacle was predictable and preventable by Grier. Why would you sign another CB to a better contract than X? You have to know that is going to create a problem. The way Grier is handling Howard's situation is poor at best. Does this situation look like another Minka? Another head scratcher by Grier, the recent draft. Many are giving Grier accolades for the trade down and then trade up. I ask, did we really capitalize on those moves? I think Grier would have been better off making some trades after the pro days when scouts really pushed Pitt's upward on the draft board. We could have capitalized more picks with our trade down and Grier was too early. Another decision - Josh Rosen - Bust; Kyle Van Noy signing?? Jordan Howard signing?? Matt Brieda??

Last but not least, the decision to select Tua over Herbert... This one we will have to wait and see... But then again, we have been taking that stance for the past twenty years. Me thinking Grier is a bust.
Click to expand...
just a ridiculous take all around.

thanks for the thread!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,366
Reaction score
17,364
Ahhhh turn on Chris Grier day; Gotcha!

Next week might be Flo's day too.
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,262
Reaction score
325
I dont think Grier is anything special, however I do think Flo is. So, I hope if something happens to Grier because of his bad moves is only him and not Flo, cause that man can surelly coach.
 
R

Retnuhrace

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
1,159
Reaction score
191
Location
Palm Beach Gardens
I wonder if Flo and Grier are not on the same page with the X situation. I feel like Grier's stance has been based on the fact that he just recently gave X a big money extension and he's not doing it again, whereas Flo knows how valuable a DB like X is to his defense and has been pushing Grier to find a way to get through this. Seems like the business side is winning out.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,342
Reaction score
15,624
Location
Bahamas
Retnuhrace said:
I wonder if Flo and Grier are not on the same page with the X situation. I feel like Grier's stance has been based on the fact that he just recently gave X a big money extension and he's not doing it again, whereas Flo knows how valuable a DB like X is to his defense and has been pushing Grier to find a way to get through this. Seems like the business side is winning out.
Click to expand...
Grier and Flores are married at the hip.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,923
Reaction score
14,058
Location
Columbus, OH
X situation I don't see how you blame Grier. He drafted a top 5 corner in rd 2, became a star and then paid him like one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom