Chris Perkins "It’s time for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to produce"

www.sun-sentinel.com

No Dolphins coach has done less with more in the last 20 years.
Grier, or the someone in the front office, plays politics with the local journalists.
Jeff Ireland used to do it while he was here.
Curious to see whether the GM that's worked with 3 different coaches now gets put to task.
 
Can’t get past paywall. Is the upshot that Grier has built the roster McD wanted so now he’s got to start winning playoff games?
 
royalshank said:
Can’t get past paywall. Is the upshot that Grier has built the roster McD wanted so now he’s got to start winning playoff games?
This website bypasses many pop up paywalls. https://12ft.io/ Alternatively, you can temporarily disable JavaScript on your computer or device.

I think the upshot is, it’s the time of year when there is nothing interesting to write about, so inventing controversial stories is a good way to generate clicks.
 
A thread that's not about Tua.
Excited Season 3 GIF by The Simpsons
 
