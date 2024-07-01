Rick Cartman
It is what it is
Chris Perkins: It’s time for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to produce
No Dolphins coach has done less with more in the last 20 years.
www.sun-sentinel.com
Grier, or the someone in the front office, plays politics with the local journalists.
Jeff Ireland used to do it while he was here.
Curious to see whether the GM that's worked with 3 different coaches now gets put to task.