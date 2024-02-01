Chris Shula, Grandson of Don Shula, Interviewing for DC Spot in Miami

DolphinsTalk
Chris Shula Interviewing for Dolphins Open DC Position - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins will interview Chris Shula, the grandson of Don Shula, today for their open defensive coordinator position, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Shula is 37 years old and has been on the Rams staff since 2017 in various roles on the defensive staff as an assistant...
dolphinstalk.com