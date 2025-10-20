Chris Shula (pluses and minuses AI)

SF Dolphin Fan
The Miami Dolphins have been looking for a young Don Shula type for years. No guarantee Chris Shula is that, but he does have the bloodlines. If he has the fire and determination of the "Don," Chris Shula may be exactly what Miami is looking for, paired with the right GM. I know some don't like AI, but I find it interesting. What do you all think? He's building a pretty nice resume with the Rams. Here's the AI report.
Chris Shula would be a good choice for the Miami Dolphins due to his proven success as a defensive coordinator, potential to rebuild the team with high-character players, and his family legacy with the franchise. However, he could be a bad choice if his sideline demeanor is perceived as a negative, he lacks head-coaching experience, or the team is not in a position to rebuild the roster around his defensive strengths.
Potential reasons for a good choice
Potential reasons for a bad choice
- Defensive track record: As the Rams' defensive coordinator, he was part of a unit that ranked first in total defense and points allowed a few years ago. This could be invaluable for a Dolphins team that needs to improve its defense.
- Ability to rebuild: If the Dolphins are considering a rebuild, Shula is seen as a strong candidate to execute it. His connections and reputation could help him bring in the right people and players to create a winning culture.
- Family legacy: Shula's last name carries significant weight with the Dolphins franchise, which could give him an "in" with fans and the organization. This connection could provide him with the grace and time to build the team for long-term success.
- Experience under a successful coach: He has been on the Rams' staff since the beginning of their success under Sean McVay, giving him extensive experience in a winning culture.
Potential reasons for a bad choice
- Unproven head-coaching ability: Shula's experience is primarily as a defensive coordinator. He may not have the head-coaching experience needed to lead an entire organization, according to DolphinsTalk.com.
- Sideline demeanor: His coaching style on the sideline could be an issue, as one analyst suggested he might need to "dial it down" from a "10 to a 2" and be more measured in his approach.
- Potential for rebuild to fail: If the team's needs are not compatible with a defensive-first approach, a full rebuild under a defensive-minded coach might not be successful.