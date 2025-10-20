 Chris Shula (pluses and minuses AI) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Shula (pluses and minuses AI)

The Miami Dolphins have been looking for a young Don Shula type for years. No guarantee Chris Shula is that, but he does have the bloodlines. If he has the fire and determination of the "Don," Chris Shula may be exactly what Miami is looking for, paired with the right GM. I know some don't like AI, but I find it interesting. What do you all think? He's building a pretty nice resume with the Rams. Here's the AI report.

Chris Shula would be a good choice for the Miami Dolphins due to his proven success as a defensive coordinator, potential to rebuild the team with high-character players, and his family legacy with the franchise. However, he could be a bad choice if his sideline demeanor is perceived as a negative, he lacks head-coaching experience, or the team is not in a position to rebuild the roster around his defensive strengths.

Potential reasons for a good choice
  • Defensive track record: As the Rams' defensive coordinator, he was part of a unit that ranked first in total defense and points allowed a few years ago. This could be invaluable for a Dolphins team that needs to improve its defense.
  • Ability to rebuild: If the Dolphins are considering a rebuild, Shula is seen as a strong candidate to execute it. His connections and reputation could help him bring in the right people and players to create a winning culture.
  • Family legacy: Shula's last name carries significant weight with the Dolphins franchise, which could give him an "in" with fans and the organization. This connection could provide him with the grace and time to build the team for long-term success.
  • Experience under a successful coach: He has been on the Rams' staff since the beginning of their success under Sean McVay, giving him extensive experience in a winning culture.

Potential reasons for a bad choice
  • Unproven head-coaching ability: Shula's experience is primarily as a defensive coordinator. He may not have the head-coaching experience needed to lead an entire organization, according to DolphinsTalk.com.
  • Sideline demeanor: His coaching style on the sideline could be an issue, as one analyst suggested he might need to "dial it down" from a "10 to a 2" and be more measured in his approach.
  • Potential for rebuild to fail: If the team's needs are not compatible with a defensive-first approach, a full rebuild under a defensive-minded coach might not be successful.
 
It is more likely any newbie HC will fail. That's reality.
And I'd rather have a HC who needs to 'dial it down' than 'dial it up'
As DC he had/has input in personnel so he has that going for him (as opposed to a 'not really OC'). His, or any new HC 's critical decision, will be OC
 
I'm torn. Because I want someone with experience. But there is no one available I would want. However, paired with the right GM, I would try it. Why not? What more do we have to lose. We already lost out on Vrabel which is who I wanted last year but Ross, so...

Also, i wouldn't want him being the DC or the OC
 
Why not is the answer. It's always unknown with anyone, but a combo with a guy doing well as DC, combined with anyone better than Grier would give us a chance. And hey, I still miss the Shula days.
 
Well said
 
Doesn't matter, the team is going to struggle through the next 5 or 6 seasons regardless. Same applies to the 2026 draft... it doesn't matter who they select, it's not changing what's coming.
 
I agree. This is going to take a while. Look at the few keepers Miami has. Achane, Waddle, Washington, Paul, maybe Robinson. A few young guys could still develop. That's not much.

When your best player is a running back, but your offensive line is terrible, that's not a great position to be in.

It's another reason Miami might have issues bringing in an experienced veteran coach. Would a Jon Gruden even want this job, as an example.

The bottom line is Miami has an opportunity to build this the right way. Grier got impatient with the Hill, Chubb snd Ramsey deals.

You're right about GM. Build the trenches like Philadelphia.
 
There are several reasons not to embrace this:
1. Lack of experience. We have seen this over and over again when the Fins hire the rising coordinator that proves to not be the leader of men that a head coach needs to be. We don't need an X's and O's guy; that's what your coordinators are for. We need someone with experience as a head coach SOMEWHERE, even if it's a high school. We need someone who has run the whole show before.
2. If this goes south, do you want the Shula name to have a bad taste in your mouth? Do you want to see signs saying "Fire Shula"? I prefer not

The only way this could work is surrounding him with experience. Get an experienced GM, get an experienced offensive coordinator and an experience defensive coordinator. Don't let him be the coordinator too.
 
All fair points. And who really knows with a first time head coach. I want a coach with fire, though. I want a coach that squeezes every ounce of talent out of the players.

There could be some commonality here between Don Shula and Chris Shula. Don took over a team that was known for having a country club atmosphere under George Wilson. Same with McDaniel's Dolphins, as practices have been questioned and the team has been called soft.

Although, obviously the talent and GM that Don Shula inherited was vastly different. This is a complete rebuild, including the quarterback position.

Is Chris that fiery guy that can bring a culture change? I think he could be if the Dolphins are patient and bring in the right GM.

When you look at the coaches who have failed here, it's been vastly because of lack of talent especially at the quarterback position.
 
