Chris Shula (pluses and minuses AI)

There are several reasons not to embrace this:

1. Lack of experience. We have seen this over and over again when the Fins hire the rising coordinator that proves to not be the leader of men that a head coach needs to be. We don't need an X's and O's guy; that's what your coordinators are for. We need someone with experience as a head coach SOMEWHERE, even if it's a high school. We need someone who has run the whole show before.

2. If this goes south, do you want the Shula name to have a bad taste in your mouth? Do you want to see signs saying "Fire Shula"? I prefer not



The only way this could work is surrounding him with experience. Get an experienced GM, get an experienced offensive coordinator and an experience defensive coordinator. Don't let him be the coordinator too.