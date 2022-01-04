 Chris Simms Trying To Recover | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Simms Trying To Recover

Delvin said:
Why's that pathetic? Why would he be trying to "recover" after the game against the Titans?
Because he tore down the Phins and Tua in multiple tweets and PFT pieces. Go look it up. Phins fans went after him bigly on the tweet machine for it.
 
To be honest, all the Simms hate is getting old. Most of the comments about him are about how he was a bad QB, as if that someone impacts his ability to be an analyst....you know, the thing a LOT of failed players go into to give insights to fans and make a career.

You can disagree with him, you can think his opinion on Tua is wrong, but its not his job to suck up to your favorite QB. It's his job to give his opinion, which may or may not align with yours.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
To be honest, all the Simms hate is getting old. Most of the comments about him are about how he was a bad QB, as if that someone impacts his ability to be an analyst....you know, the thing a LOT of failed players go into to give insights to fans and make a career.

You can disagree with him, you can think his opinion on Tua is wrong, but its not his job to suck up to your favorite QB. It's his job to give his opinion, which may or may not align with yours.
I just don't like people who button their shirt all the way up.

Cracking Up Reaction GIF
 
Fin-Loco said:
Because he tore down the Phins and Tua in multiple tweets and PFT pieces. Go look it up. Phins fans went after him bigly on the tweet machine for it.
I have watched it.

I think you are conflating things. As Simms said, they can win with Tua. He's been consistent with this. You can win with an average-ish QB. He just doesn't think he's that franchise top level QB with top end tools. Very different things.
 
Delvin said:
I have watched it.

I think you are conflating things. As Simms said, they can win with Tua. He's been consistent with this. You can win with an average-ish QB. He just doesn't think he's that franchise top level QB with top end tools. Very different things.
Yeah I think the OP missed the mark on this one. Like someone (maybe you) said this was actually an opportunity for Simms to puff his chest but really took a much more grounded and objective if not outright positive stance.
 
Rockchalk said:
Yeah I think the OP missed the mark on this one. Like someone (maybe you) said this was actually an opportunity for Simms to puff his chest but really took a much more grounded and objective if not outright positive stance.
it's pandering to try to claw back Phins fans as readers. Don't take the bait.
 
The fart that his old man layed on Jim Nantz years ago was more informative than anything that has ever come out of this silver spoon, ham and egger's mouth.
 
Looks like someone who wants to end the beef when he actually had a pretty nice opportunity to twist the knife...
 
