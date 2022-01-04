Chris Simms Trying To Recover

To be honest, all the Simms hate is getting old. Most of the comments about him are about how he was a bad QB, as if that someone impacts his ability to be an analyst....you know, the thing a LOT of failed players go into to give insights to fans and make a career.



You can disagree with him, you can think his opinion on Tua is wrong, but its not his job to suck up to your favorite QB. It's his job to give his opinion, which may or may not align with yours.