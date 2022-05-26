 Chris Simms... What a Tool | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Simms... What a Tool

The Tua hate is frustrating. Nothing we can do about the criticism. We just have to roll with it and ignore it. Everybody is a nobody until they are a somebody, and although not entirely his fault, Tua hasn't done enough yet. Hopefully, he will thrive under McDaniel and prove his doubters wrong with some kickass play this year!
 
bhmstuff said:
Just read this article about Tua and how he ranks in Chris Simms' world. I know Simms is a Tua hater, but having him ranked 29 out of 40 is laughable. He's got 2-3 backups rated ahead of Tua.

Just unbelievable.

Chris Simms reveals Tua Tagovailoa's position in his QB rankings

This probably isn’t shocking news if you’ve followed his analysis.
He's absolute slime. Knew it from the first time I saw him with a polo shirt buttoned all the way up and his words confirm it every time. I think I hate him more than even Omar.
 
