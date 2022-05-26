Chris Simms... What a Tool

bhmstuff
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 4, 2021
- Messages
- 40
- Reaction score
- 98
- Age
- 41
- Location
- Frederick, MD
Just read this article about Tua and how he ranks in Chris Simms' world. I know Simms is a Tua hater, but having him ranked 29 out of 40 is laughable. He's got 2-3 backups rated ahead of Tua.
Just unbelievable.
Just unbelievable.
Chris Simms reveals Tua Tagovailoa's position in his QB rankings
This probably isn’t shocking news if you’ve followed his analysis.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com