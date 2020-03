I heard it would take a Laremy Tunsil type deal for them to consider trading him. He’s one of my favorite players in the league and I think he’s way more valuable than a typical RB because of his skill set and receiving ability’s. But i wouldn’t trade multiple picks for him. Plus he’s gonna get a HUGE contract extension also. Big RB contracts never work out even for the great ones. So combine that with draft compensation would be an incredibly risky proposition