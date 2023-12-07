Christian Wilkins and the Art of Trash Talking

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,012
- Reaction score
- 2,342
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dan Le Batard Show: The Art of Trash Talking with Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins - Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins star Christian Wilkins joins the show and is crowned one of the best trash talkers in the NFL, he describes the viral moment of him trash talking to Jason Kelce, the offensive MVP of the Dolphins, and reacts to FSU being left out of the College Football Playoff. Then Lucy shares...
dolphinstalk.com