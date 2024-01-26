Christian Wilkins and the reality of our cap situation

I’m amazed I hear so many takes and opinions that assume Christian Wilkins back to the Dolphins is a foregone conclusion. he wouldn’t sign last year in the $20 million per year range because he wanted $24 million per. So,. He bet on himself, had a great year, and what, people think that we will sign him for less than $24 million per?



Then some people say “Franchise him”. We don’t have the cap room to franchise him, that doesn’t make any sense either.



Look, I like Christian Wilkins, but:



-For the money he wants you could sign three quality starters. How about Van Ginkle, Robert Hunt, and Raekown Davis in the middle. You only need another fat guy in the middle to eat up blockers and be stout against the run. We get plenty of pressure from our Edge players especially when they are all healthy.



-Zach Sieler has equal if not greater production and we got him for 1/3 the price. How do you justify giving Wilkins 3 times what we gave Sieler?



Maybe you could transition tag him to pick up a draft pick when someone signs him to an offer sheet? The position just isn’t worth that much of an investment, especially considering our cap situation and all of the players we have to sign and bring back.



If anything, I’d say the number one priority is the offensive line. Decisions on Robert Hunt & Conner Williams, and Isaiah Wynn (who wont’ be expensive to bring back if you want to). But we need quality depth, and may draft Olinemen with our first two draft picks. There is speculation that Hunt is $8-10 million per, and Conner may be more than that, although he is coming off of a pretty serious injury.



In any case, I just don’t see how it makes sense to sink the amount of money that Wilkins is no doubt going to ask for Into the defensive tackle position.



It’s a shame, he’s a really good player and I dig him, but… math…