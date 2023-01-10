 Christian Wilkins appreciation thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Christian Wilkins appreciation thread

F

FlaFinest954

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 25, 2004
Messages
2,262
Reaction score
799
Don't know if he gets recognized like that around here so I thought this would be a good place .

He has been the most consistent player of this team all year and works like a dog on defense. The man has the most run from behind d line tackles I ever seen. In fact a Stat came up Sunday that he is top 3 in dlinemen with the most tackles since '94.

One of the best drafted players we've picked.

If you're watching Christian here's to you
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
22,282
Reaction score
24,747
Location
New Jersey
He’s gotten better every season too. Recall when he was in his first couple of years we thought he was good but not a game changer. That was true then, but the past two years he’s been a game wrecker
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom