Christian Wilkins appreciation thread

Don't know if he gets recognized like that around here so I thought this would be a good place .
He has been the most consistent player of this team all year and works like a dog on defense. The man has the most run from behind d line tackles I ever seen. In fact a Stat came up Sunday that he is top 3 in dlinemen with the most tackles since '94.
One of the best drafted players we've picked.
If you're watching Christian here's to you
