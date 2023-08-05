 Christian Wilkins, Dolphins’ ‘sick, twisted individual’ on the D-line, dominating training camp amid contract negotiations | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Christian Wilkins, Dolphins’ ‘sick, twisted individual’ on the D-line, dominating training camp amid contract negotiations

DKphin said:
Hopefully Grter comes to his senses and realizes we need Wilkins more than we need Cook/
I find it amusing the recent comments from both McD and VF about CW's value to the team. Certainly not doing Grier any favors with contract leverage.
 
DKphin said:
He already has, thus the limit on what we will be willing to pay Cook and a delay to be sure we have a specific sum of "cap space" before we commit to Wilkins.

This should be clear to anyone who is paying attention to what's going on overall as opposed to "the sky is falling" responders. - LOL
 
