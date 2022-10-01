Christian Wilkins Fined

They fired a doctor?Oh like Allen didnt deserve a fine for ripping WIlkins helmet off?? No one could see what was happening on the bottom of that pile but he gets a fine??
Wow the NFL just wont leave the 3-1 Dolphins alone! First Tua situation, then fire the Doctor and now this?
just for checking if Allen was wearing a cup? Lol
It's not assault if he liked it. LolSexual Assault = 13K fine in NFL land.
Just stop..........Sexual Assault = 13K fine in NFL land.
LOL....I see what you did there....It's not assault if he liked it. Lol
Does ripping a helmet off constitute liking?It's not assault if he liked it. Lol
If I walked by someone on the street grabbed their junk do I commit a crime?Just stop..........
It's one thing if you want to come here and talk football, and that's bad enough, but one line, "drive by" trolling is not going to fly..........
No, just for claiming Wilkins checking to see if Allen was wearing a cup. The officials didn’t penalize Wilkins but he was fined after Allen made the complaint.Just for checking if Allen was wearing a cup? Lol
Lol true and for those that think I am butt hurt about it. I am not having fun with it. Literally so much happens at the bottom of these piles that really would be crimes elsewhere.That may have happened after he stopped! lol