Christian Wilkins Fined

Oh like Allen didnt deserve a fine for ripping WIlkins helmet off?? No one could see what was happening on the bottom of that pile but he gets a fine??
Wow the NFL just wont leave the 3-1 Dolphins alone! First Tua situation, then fire the Doctor and now this?
 
No, just for claiming Wilkins checking to see if Allen was wearing a cup. The officials didn’t penalize Wilkins but he was fined after Allen made the complaint.

If the officials didn’t see Wilkins do anything wrong, I have no idea how the league can fine him after the player who was actually penalized complained after the game. If I was Wilkins, I would appeal the fine and demand Allen be fined for ripping off his helmet.
 
