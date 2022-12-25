Christian Wilkins is the best DT in the League.

DolphinDaddy
Seriously, I don’t even care what anyone else thinks. This dude is an absolute monster.
Name another DT with more impact than he has had this season. Dude is the only think keeping the defense from giving up 70 a game.
Who made you the board mom? Wilkins absolutely deserves his own thread.
Doesn’t need its own thread
Not right now
Not close? Who’s ahead of him and how are they that much better?He’s not close to the best. But regardless he is an absolute monster