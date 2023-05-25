 Christian Wilkins’ motivation “comes from within, not a dollar amount” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Christian Wilkins’ motivation “comes from within, not a dollar amount”

DKphin

DKphin

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 10, 2008
Messages
14,176
Reaction score
5,251
Location
Pattaya, Thailand
As good as he is, stuff like jumping on teammates to blow out their knee or grabbing opposing QBs junk in piles, I’m fine with whatever works out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom