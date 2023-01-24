Christian Wilkins- Spread the love Thread

BC Phins4Life
Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2011
- Messages
- 5,472
- Reaction score
- 20,235
- Location
- Fort St. John, BC
Yep. Need to make him the top priority over the next month.I love this guy and hope they sign him long term. Fear that they might not be able to.
View attachment 129618View attachment 129619
Max out the signing bonus to split that amongst 5 years and keep his salary down.They will... but he's gonna be expensive.
Very expensive.
I'm sure they are going to. His first year salary is going to be 1M dollars, and he'll get at least a 10m signing bonus so he sees a raise. Then I'm betting they guarantee the next two year's salaries entirely... maybe 15m each year.Max out the signing bonus to split that amongst 5 years and keep his salary down.
Wilkins is our Mean Joe Green.
Sadly... this is a weak LB year.Now we need a Jack Lambert like LB. Then we build our version of the Steel Curtain.
Great. Let's fix everything else then and double back next year. Plenty of areas needing improvement.Sadly... this is a weak LB year.
We'll pay one way or another, dollars or piss poor run game. This man terrorizes QBs, look at how he affects one Josh Allen. He is what I call a STUD in his prime.They will... but he's gonna be expensive.
Very expensive.
A must, even a ZT type would be beautyNow we need a Jack Lambert like LB. Then we build our version of the Steel Curtain.