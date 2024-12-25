 Christmas Day NFL Games 12/24/2024 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Christmas Day NFL Games 12/24/2024

Nice to see the tradition of teams forgetting how to play when they face the Chiefs continue.

Refreshing that Pitt did it on the first drive instead of waiting for the last one like everyone else.
 
Always can count on Tomlin to run Harris like he is Henry. The guy has a career avg of 3.9 a carry but Coach thinks if he keeps giving it to him he will eventually become Barry Sanders.

Pitt will limp into playoffs and exit early.
 
Refs had the bailout flag out for the Chiefs and then met to decide whether picking it up since he didn’t need it was too obvious.
 
If the Chiefs win, are the Bills locked into #2 or can Pitt or Bal overtake them?
 
