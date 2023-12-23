 ***** Christmas "Other Games" Thread ***** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***** Christmas "Other Games" Thread *****

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
5,241
Reaction score
11,796
Age
39
Location
Kansas
Steelers seem to have this first game buttoned up!

Im at the folks places for Xmas and the old man has a Chargers T-shirt, I think I'm gonna rock it. The Bills play down to their competition, the Chargers COULD pull off this miracle!
 
MrChadRico said:
Steelers seem to have this first game buttoned up!

Im at the folks places for Xmas and the old man has a Chargers T-shirt, I think I'm gonna rock it. The Bills play down to their competition, the Chargers COULD pull off this miracle!
Click to expand...
Do you believe in Unicorns also?
 
EasyRider said:
Do you believe in Unicorns also?
Click to expand...
No I'm not a complete ignoramus, I do think the Earth is actually just the back of a very big Turtle and the only reason we don't have evidence for the existance of Bigfoot is because they are actually aliens with teleport devices.
 
MrChadRico said:
No I'm not a complete ignoramus, I do think the Earth is actually just the back of a very big Turtle and the only reason we don't have evidence for the existance of Bigfoot is because they are actually aliens with teleport devices.
Click to expand...

Why are you taking a run at Indigenous people?
 
MrChadRico said:
Steelers seem to have this first game buttoned up!

Im at the folks places for Xmas and the old man has a Chargers T-shirt, I think I'm gonna rock it. The Bills play down to their competition, the Chargers COULD pull off this miracle!
Click to expand...
Go Chargers bro!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom