Christmas "Other Games" Thread *****

Steelers seem to have this first game buttoned up!
Im at the folks places for Xmas and the old man has a Chargers T-shirt, I think I'm gonna rock it. The Bills play down to their competition, the Chargers COULD pull off this miracle!
