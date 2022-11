I'm not sure why so many people were concerned this might not happen...



In the video he shot with media on his way out the door, Chubb said he was hopeful that he would sign a long-term contract with Miami. Almost immediately after the trade, Schefter reported that a long-term deal was in the works. And during his presser today, Grier said you don't pull the trigger on a deal like this without having a good sense of what it would cost to lock him up long term (common sense) and that they would have something done soon.