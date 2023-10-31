Chubb For A First And A Massive Contract, Chase Young For A Third

phinsforlife
Which GM pulled off the smarter deal? To be honest, I am not the expert. Chubb and Chase Young close to the same player. Both injured. I think Young has been more productive. Which GM pulled off the better deal? To be fair, until we see what they pay Chase Young, we don't fully know. It will be interesting if they turn around and pay him right away, or take the approach the Ravens did with Roquan Smith, and wait to see and make sure it works. That I think is also the smarter approach. I still find the Chubb deal problematic on many levels.