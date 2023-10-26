Chubb Getting Chubbier

Nugtron
Metal Fingers catches everything
Oct 10, 2009
742
1,395
For all the hate this dude was getting for his lack of production, and rightfully so, we should also give props when they are due.
He's steadily improving his play, not up to his pay grade, but I can see his production to continue to increase as the D hopefully continues to show improvements and the reinforcements arrive.
Ramsey coming in will be huge for Chubb and the D line production, so many plays that we are 0.5s away from a sack but just miss. Improved secondary play will make QBs hold the ball for that little bit of time we need to smoke them.
Oh, and stop ****ing dropping him back into coverage.
