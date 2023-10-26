 Chubb Getting Chubbier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chubb Getting Chubbier

For all the hate this dude was getting for his lack of production, and rightfully so, we should also give props when they are due.

He's steadily improving his play, not up to his pay grade, but I can see his production to continue to increase as the D hopefully continues to show improvements and the reinforcements arrive.

Ramsey coming in will be huge for Chubb and the D line production, so many plays that we are 0.5s away from a sack but just miss. Improved secondary play will make QBs hold the ball for that little bit of time we need to smoke them.

Oh, and stop ****ing dropping him back into coverage.
 
If Wilkins and Sieler improve their consistency we can have a very stout DL.

But Sieler disappears at times and seems to struggle against the better O-linemen in big games. Wilkins too, very hot or cold. I know he's a jokester and "kid" of the team but part of me feels like he needs to STFU, stop screaming like a girl and jumping around running and **** after TDs and focus more on improving his consistency and not his **** talking.

Just needs to mature overall as a human.
 
Chubb is tied w Gink and Sieler for team lead in sacks w 4 and tied for team lead in FF w 3. Through 7 games that’s playing up to his contract - at least on paper. Keep it going.
 
It seems to me I've seen Sieler get double teamed an awful lot, especially the earlier games. Not sure if we can find those stats anywhere.

I'm all for Wilkins becoming more of a professional and less of a circus act at times. Stop with the stupid penalties.
 
