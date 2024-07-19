 Chubb, Phillips, and Wynn Placed on PUP List | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chubb, Phillips, and Wynn Placed on PUP List

DolphinsTalk

Chubb, Phillips, and Wynn Placed on PUP List - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have placed Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode, and Isaiah Wynn on the PUP list, along with Cameron Goode. RB Salvon Ahmed was placed on the active/non-football injury list. Chubb and Phillips’s placement on the PUP list is no surprise, as neither is supposed to be...
