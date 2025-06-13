Chubb Pops Off And McDaniel Responds And Finally Shows Some Backbone!

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 5,441
- Reaction score
- 9,817
- Age
- 49
- Location
- san diego
Correct me if I am wrong, but wasn't Chubb injured and out all of last year? Since he wasn't playing and not with the team due to his injury what makes him qualified to say this, and what exactly has he done since he has been here to make him think he is the team spokesperson? Seems odd for the injured guy who wasn't playing to comment on other players effort. Even sillier, he does it after the fact, when it is both useless and gutless. Not sure how well that one is going to go over in the locker room. It is one thing if a guy like Seiler, who was playing, says this. It is quite another coming from the guy who wasn't around and has not been a net positive all things considered (the given up drafts picks and his salary relative to his actual production) since he has been here:
That’s the takeaway from Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb’s blunt admission after being told that all this current talk about a culture change sounds familiar, possibly because we heard it last year. Were they lying? “I’m going to say last year we were lying, honestly,” Chubb said. “Point blank. Period.”That’s not to say players didn’t intend to change the culture last year. Or at least know that the culture needed to change. Just that it didn’t change. “We felt it, you know what I mean?” Chubb said. “We put our toe in the water, but we didn’t dive all the way in. We didn’t go all the way there with each other. We weren’t making the extra effort to go the extra mile.”
McDaniel's response. Good for him finally showing some spine and basically telling Chubb to shut up and also point out that the comment is useless now. This is not the type of leadership you want from players, it is gutless to say these things after the fact. I am no huge fan of McDaniel, but on this one, I am squarely on McDaniel's side. Chubb, STFU and produce enough on the field (including staying on the field) to merit all the draft picks we gave up for you and what you have been paid:
With regard to the 2024 culture issues that players and coaches have worked to correct, it was eyebrow-raising this week when linebacker Bradley Chubb said players were “lying” last season when they spoke of having the right culture inside the team. Asked about that comment, McDaniel said: “It would have been awesome if he had told me on the front-end when they were lying.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article307406201.html#storylink=cpy
That’s the takeaway from Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb’s blunt admission after being told that all this current talk about a culture change sounds familiar, possibly because we heard it last year. Were they lying? “I’m going to say last year we were lying, honestly,” Chubb said. “Point blank. Period.”That’s not to say players didn’t intend to change the culture last year. Or at least know that the culture needed to change. Just that it didn’t change. “We felt it, you know what I mean?” Chubb said. “We put our toe in the water, but we didn’t dive all the way in. We didn’t go all the way there with each other. We weren’t making the extra effort to go the extra mile.”
McDaniel's response. Good for him finally showing some spine and basically telling Chubb to shut up and also point out that the comment is useless now. This is not the type of leadership you want from players, it is gutless to say these things after the fact. I am no huge fan of McDaniel, but on this one, I am squarely on McDaniel's side. Chubb, STFU and produce enough on the field (including staying on the field) to merit all the draft picks we gave up for you and what you have been paid:
With regard to the 2024 culture issues that players and coaches have worked to correct, it was eyebrow-raising this week when linebacker Bradley Chubb said players were “lying” last season when they spoke of having the right culture inside the team. Asked about that comment, McDaniel said: “It would have been awesome if he had told me on the front-end when they were lying.”
Miami Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Last year, 'we were lying, honestly' about a culture change
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb offers a blunt assessment of any suggestion that the team culture last year had changed.
www.palmbeachpost.com
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article307406201.html#storylink=cpy
Last edited: