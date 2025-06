Chubb Pops Off And McDaniel Responds And Finally Shows Some Backbone!

Miami Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Last year, 'we were lying, honestly' about a culture change Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb offers a blunt assessment of any suggestion that the team culture last year had changed.

Correct me if I am wrong, but wasn't Chubb injured and out all of last year? Since he wasn't playing and not with the team due to his injury what makes him qualified to say this, and what exactly has he done since he has been here to make him think he is the team spokesperson? Seems odd for the injured guy who wasn't playing to comment on other players effort. Even sillier, he does it after the fact, when it is both useless and gutless. Not sure how well that one is going to go over in the locker room. It is one thing if a guy like Seiler, who was playing, says this. It is quite another coming from the guy who wasn't around and has not been a net positive all things considered (the given up drafts picks and his salary relative to his actual production) since he has been here:McDaniel's response. Good for him finally showing some spine and basically telling Chubb to shut up and also point out that the comment is useless now. This is not the type of leadership you want from players, it is gutless to say these things after the fact. I am no huge fan of McDaniel, but on this one, I am squarely on McDaniel's side. Chubb, STFU and produce enough on the field (including staying on the field) to merit all the draft picks we gave up for you and what you have been paid: