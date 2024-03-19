 Chubb Restructured | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chubb Restructured

That tweet is blocked on my work computer; can anyone tell me/does anyone know for how many years that 13 million restructure is spread out for?
The Bopkin said:
They converted $13.75 million of his base to signing bonus.

Created additional 11m in cap space
 
All I have seen so far is they converted $13.75m from base to a signing bonus. Can't find if they extended the contract or not.
 
IMG_0462.jpg

Justin Simmons still out there….. I actually feel a trade incoming for 2025 comp. Just a Chris Grier hunch.
 
