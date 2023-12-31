 Chubb???? Terrible Coaching Today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chubb???? Terrible Coaching Today

McDaniel ain't it. From the beginning we were badly badly outcoached yet again.

It's just the same story with this staff. Not there situationally at all.

Season collapsed in one game. It was like an avalanche
 
Finally… finally people are starting to come around on this.

Been saying it for over a year. MM is not a HC.

I don’t care what his record is… he beats up on the bad teams. He can’t beat an opponent that’s as good or better than us on the road.
 
MiaFins31 said:
Thing is he'll probably own it and say he made a mistake. Problem is he is admitting to mistakes every week. This particular one probably ends our hopes this season.
 
As are you.

Are you done again until next week like after the Titans game when you were done with the team.
Get off my dick and go find one for your mouth.

I’m married.

What happened to attacking the post and not the poster? Show me where you disagree with what I’ve said and why. I’ll wait.
 
This is nearly as embarrassing as the loss to the Jags in the playoffs in 1999-2000. Just running in mud for DECADES while being lapped by the rest of the league.
 
