Chubb Totally Dissed By NFL Coaches, Executives and Scouts

phinsforlife said: Ranking of best edge rushers in the NFL. Chubb is not only not in the top 10, he is also not one of the 5 players getting an honorable mention (Jaelen Phillips was), and not one of the additional 7 getting an “also receiving votes.” That leaves him out of the top 22. If Chubb doesn’t both stay healthy, and pick it up, this deal is a total disaster. It is not just the draft pick we gave up, more importantly it is the the amount of salary we are turning around and paying him. That is part of the reason, for example, why we haven’t gotten the Dalvin Cook deal done, because we are up against it money wise. We are already way over the cap for next year, which is going to force some hard choices. Still need to resign Wilkins, etc. There are a host of issues. I am still stunned by the Chubb deal, because he was never really all that good. His best year was 11 sacks, and that was with Von Miller getting all the attention. He is also constantly injured. Then we immediately turned around and gave the guy a huge contract, sight unseen as well. The whole thing reminded me of the incompetent Dolphins of old.



Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 edge rushers for 2023



https://www.espn.com/nfl/insider/story/_/id/37773465/ranking-nfl-top-10-edge-rushers-2023-execs-coaches-players-make-their-picks-best-defensive-ends-linebackers Click to expand...

It appears to be your problem, not the Dolphins. They obviously felt trading for Chubb was better than any player they would get with a very late first round pick. I’ll go with what the Dolphins felt was best for them and I’m not the least bit concerned what anyone on ESPN thinks of Chubb.As far as not having the money to sign Cook in concerned. It appears no other team wants to overpay Cook and that’s why he is still unemployed at this team. Hopefully the Dolphins will not raise their offer and he will either take the offer or sign with another team. It really doesn’t matter to me what Cook decides to do because I am actually very happy with the RB’s they already have on their roster.