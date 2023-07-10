Chubb Totally Dissed By NFL Coaches, Executives and Scouts

phinsforlife
Ranking of best edge rushers in the NFL. Chubb is not only not in the top 10, he is also not one of the 5 players getting an honorable mention (Jaelen Phillips was), and not one of the additional 7 getting an “also receiving votes.” That leaves him out of the top 22. If Chubb doesn’t both stay healthy, and pick it up, this deal is a total disaster. It is not just the draft pick we gave up, more importantly it is the the amount of salary we are turning around and paying him. That is part of the reason, for example, why we haven’t gotten the Dalvin Cook deal done, because we are up against it money wise. We are already way over the cap for next year, which is going to force some hard choices. Still need to resign Wilkins, etc. There are a host of issues. I am still stunned by the Chubb deal, because he was never really all that good. His best year was 11 sacks, and that was with Von Miller getting all the attention. He is also constantly injured. Then we immediately turned around and gave the guy a huge contract, sight unseen as well. The whole thing reminded me of the incompetent Dolphins of old.
Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 edge rushers for 2023
https://www.espn.com/nfl/insider/story/_/id/37773465/ranking-nfl-top-10-edge-rushers-2023-execs-coaches-players-make-their-picks-best-defensive-ends-linebackers
