Chubb Totally Dissed By NFL Coaches, Executives and Scouts

Ranking of best edge rushers in the NFL. Chubb is not only not in the top 10, he is also not one of the 5 players getting an honorable mention (Jaelen Phillips was), and not one of the additional 7 getting an “also receiving votes.” That leaves him out of the top 22. If Chubb doesn’t both stay healthy, and pick it up, this deal is a total disaster. It is not just the draft pick we gave up, more importantly it is the the amount of salary we are turning around and paying him. That is part of the reason, for example, why we haven’t gotten the Dalvin Cook deal done, because we are up against it money wise. We are already way over the cap for next year, which is going to force some hard choices. Still need to resign Wilkins, etc. There are a host of issues. I am still stunned by the Chubb deal, because he was never really all that good. His best year was 11 sacks, and that was with Von Miller getting all the attention. He is also constantly injured. Then we immediately turned around and gave the guy a huge contract, sight unseen as well. The whole thing reminded me of the incompetent Dolphins of old.

Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 edge rushers for 2023

https://www.espn.com/nfl/insider/story/_/id/37773465/ranking-nfl-top-10-edge-rushers-2023-execs-coaches-players-make-their-picks-best-defensive-ends-linebackers
 
I always thought it was a questionable move at best.

Partly it was a "desperation" move as at the time, we were rolling on offense but the defense couldn't generate any pressure, which would have been crucial for a perspective playoff run. Chubb was really the only/best option at the time.

As it turned out, Tua's concussion issues made it irrelevant in the end.

Let's hope Chubb picks up his game on the new scheme but TBH, I have more confidence in a healthy Ogbah than I do in Chubb at this point.
 
andyahs said:
Really don't care what Fowler or ESPN have to say.

Chubb will be dominant this year with Fangio.
I think that's the "homer" glasses talking.

Nothing wrong with that, but I will have to see it to believe it.

How many sacks does he have to get for you to consider it a dominant year, and worth the massive contract?
 
I think they are correct. And I wasn’t disappointed in Chubb last year. He was exactly like I expected. He helped the defense and Phillips and others to free to their pass rush. He was exactly what I thought he was. And he is not elite. He is a good player but his contract is ridiculous. The first rounder would have been late so not sure we would have got a better player.

Also his best year wasn’t with fangio from what I remember
 
Mach2 said:
I always thought it was a questionable move at best.

Partly it was a "desperation" move as at the time, we were rolling on offense but the defense couldn't generate any pressure, which would have been crucial for a perspective playoff run. Chubby was really the only/best option at the time.

As it turned out, Tua's concussion issues made it irrelevant in the end.

Let's hope Chubb picks up his game on the new scheme but TBH, I have more confidence in a healthy Ogbah than I do in Chubb at this point.
I agree. Also, felt like Miami overpaid, especially when you look at what was available in the draft at that spot.

But, Chubb certainly has produced and I do like the player.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I agree. Also, felt like Miami overpaid, especially when you look at what was available in the draft at that spot.

But, Chubb certainly has produced and I do like the player.
Has he, though?

He had 1 good year, and that was 6 years ago. Not saying he's a bad player, but has his production been commensurate with the contract we have?

www.pro-football-reference.com

Bradley Chubb Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Draft, College | Pro-Football-Reference.com

Checkout the latest stats for Bradley Chubb. Get info about his position, age, height, weight, college, draft, and more on Pro-football-reference.com.
www.pro-football-reference.com www.pro-football-reference.com
 
It appears to be your problem, not the Dolphins. They obviously felt trading for Chubb was better than any player they would get with a very late first round pick. I’ll go with what the Dolphins felt was best for them and I’m not the least bit concerned what anyone on ESPN thinks of Chubb.

As far as not having the money to sign Cook in concerned. It appears no other team wants to overpay Cook and that’s why he is still unemployed at this team. Hopefully the Dolphins will not raise their offer and he will either take the offer or sign with another team. It really doesn’t matter to me what Cook decides to do because I am actually very happy with the RB’s they already have on their roster.
 
Mach2 said:
Has he, though?

He had 1 good year, and that was 6 years ago. Not saying he's a bad player, but has his production been commensurate with the contract we have?

www.pro-football-reference.com

Bradley Chubb Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Draft, College | Pro-Football-Reference.com

Checkout the latest stats for Bradley Chubb. Get info about his position, age, height, weight, college, draft, and more on Pro-football-reference.com.
www.pro-football-reference.com www.pro-football-reference.com
Kind of crazy we paid a first round pick and like $20m a year for a guy who in 5 seasons has produced two years with 1 sack and 0 sacks.
 
Why would he be on or anywhere near this list? He hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year and hasn’t been close to 10 sacks since either.

He has the talent. He was paid on that talent. Now he has to put it together or the Dolphins’ faith was misplaced. If healthy, I think he’ll have 11 sacks this year and be part of something special with Phillips.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
Kind of crazy we paid a first round pick and like $20m a year for a guy who in 5 seasons has produced two years with 1 sack and 0 sacks.
He's never going to be a stat guy, but his presence is felt in other ways. He's a high impact player and getting one of those guys at the EDGE spot is always going to be costly. We all want huge sack numbers because they're sexy, but look at a guy like Yannick Ngakoue. All Ngakoue does is sack the QB and pad the stats sheet, but that's ALL he does, which is why he's 28 years old and still sitting as a Free Agent waiting for the phone to ring...
 
bward6460 said:
He's never going to be a stat guy, but his presence is felt in other ways. He's a high impact player and getting one of those guys at the EDGE spot is always going to be costly. We all want huge sack numbers because they're sexy, but look at a guy like Yannick Ngakoue. All Ngakoue does is sack the QB and pad the stats sheet, but that's ALL he does, which is why he's 28 years old and still sitting as a Free Agent waiting for the phone to ring...
They don't get that. That want sacks.
 
It is nice to see Phillips getting some love in that article!
Did Phillips not produce more after they got Chubb?
Is football still a team sport?
 
