I know there are some fans on this site that did not like the trade last year...and quite frankly, I wasn't sure with last year's production either. Fast forward to 2023, and this dude is wreaking havoc on almost every play as this defense is figuring itself out. While he may not get the sack or tackle for loss everytime, I see him in on almost every play. He is staying healthy, and I love what I am seeing from him this year. Will he play up to his trade value? I think he will, but some may disagree. Chubb just jumped off the screen today, and I felt he needed some love!
 
He’s having a pro bowl year.
 
Relentless he good in run game and he stop one drive when hit QB caused bad throw
 
I initially liked it but then hated it. So I can only apologize after the fact but it ain't about anybody apologizing as none of us got paid 100 million.
 
What was his trade value? 3 or 4 picks from a second rounder?

People talk like we traded a top 5 pick for the guy.

Not all first round picks are the same!

You get a guy that can play like Bradley Chubb has been playing for non-premium pick(s), you do it every time.
 
