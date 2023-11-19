I know there are some fans on this site that did not like the trade last year...and quite frankly, I wasn't sure with last year's production either. Fast forward to 2023, and this dude is wreaking havoc on almost every play as this defense is figuring itself out. While he may not get the sack or tackle for loss everytime, I see him in on almost every play. He is staying healthy, and I love what I am seeing from him this year. Will he play up to his trade value? I think he will, but some may disagree. Chubb just jumped off the screen today, and I felt he needed some love!