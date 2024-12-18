phinsforlife
Dunno what the deal is with this one. If I remember correctly, we were told the timeline for his recovery should be such that he would play this season, and sooner than now. Am I wrong or right? Now all we are getting are cryptic answers. If I am right, does Chubb just feel like not playing and collecting his paycheck from the Dolphins South Florida Vacation resort? I have a hard time believing he is ready, and the team is keeping him out, which McDaniel seems to be trying to imply? Why would they do that? He might not even be here next year. This whole thing is just odd. Silly me too I thought the Achilles was tougher to come back from and Phillips wanted to be out there and had himself ready to go. Then again he didn't have the fat contract yet either.
▪ Asked if Bradley Chubb might not return this season if the Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention this weekend, McDaniel said: “That’s complicated. The most important thing is allowing guys the opportunity to play football.. and make sure you’re being responsible... I have a hard time telling people a no without a reason. Bradley Chubb is a football player. He wants to play football.” Outside linebackers Chubb and Cameron Goode must be activated by Christmas to be eligible to play this season. McDaniel said a decision on their status for the 49ers game will be made at the end of the week. Neither has played since sustaining serious knee injuries late last season.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article295879849.html#storylink=cpy
