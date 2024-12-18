 Chubb | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dunno what the deal is with this one. If I remember correctly, we were told the timeline for his recovery should be such that he would play this season, and sooner than now. Am I wrong or right? Now all we are getting are cryptic answers. If I am right, does Chubb just feel like not playing and collecting his paycheck from the Dolphins South Florida Vacation resort? I have a hard time believing he is ready, and the team is keeping him out, which McDaniel seems to be trying to imply? Why would they do that? He might not even be here next year. This whole thing is just odd. Silly me too I thought the Achilles was tougher to come back from and Phillips wanted to be out there and had himself ready to go. Then again he didn't have the fat contract yet either.

▪ Asked if Bradley Chubb might not return this season if the Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention this weekend, McDaniel said: “That’s complicated. The most important thing is allowing guys the opportunity to play football.. and make sure you’re being responsible... I have a hard time telling people a no without a reason. Bradley Chubb is a football player. He wants to play football.” Outside linebackers Chubb and Cameron Goode must be activated by Christmas to be eligible to play this season. McDaniel said a decision on their status for the 49ers game will be made at the end of the week. Neither has played since sustaining serious knee injuries late last season.

Chubb did have an injury setback, that was said by McDaniel about a third of the season through in a press conference. By all accounts of people seeing him in practice though, he's been ready for at least three weeks so this is another mystery.

At this point, it doesn't matter much, but he probably doesn't want to risk injury. Seems like the Byron Jones situation a couple of years ago, where every week it looks like he is going to play and never does.
 
Chubb did have an injury setback, that was said by McDaniel about a third of the season through in a press conference. By all accounts of people seeing him in practice though, he's been ready for at least three weeks so this is another mystery.

At this point, it doesn't matter much, but he probably doesn't want to risk injury. Seems like the Byron Jones situation a couple of years ago, where every week it looks like he is going to play and never does.
We probably don't want to risk injury.

He has an injury guarantee clause in his contract. If we play him and he is reinjured, we are on the hook, making it more costly to cut him post June First.

They would prefer not to state it bluntly in those terms, but it is probably wise.

Now, if we were actually making a serious run, it might be different.
 
This trade was (IMO) the biggest blunder of the rebuild (I know that's saying a lot). I think Chubb is a good player, but we gave up too much (picks and money) for just a "good" player. The defense has been better when Chubb is on the field, but he's not a game-wrecker and gets paid game-wrecker money.
 
This signing was the beginning of the end for Grier. Just like with the Waddle trade up, you gotta be more frugal with your resources. Just bad business.
 
This trade was (IMO) the biggest blunder of the rebuild (I know that's saying a lot). I think Chubb is a good player, but we gave up too much (picks and money) for just a "good" player. The defense has been better when Chubb is on the field, but he's not a game-wrecker and gets paid game-wrecker money.
Totally agree
 
That makes more sense, I just really hope he wasn't ready to play three weeks ago and we didn't because of money, because that would be a serious FU to the fanbase
 
Thx. Seems plausible. That means the plan is to part ways with him next year? Can we get out Scott free I forget the deets? Then I guess add edge to the list of one more thing we need to solve for. We will have chop, then I think Phillips has one year left? Ogbah deal is up too correct? Ugghh
 
So ... let me get this straight. Sent a 1st and a 4th to Denver for an annually injured player destined to be released. Signed him to a massive, undeserved deal that has a ****ing injury clause?

Give picks away for nothing then let players with no leverage negotiate contracts with guaranteed injury clauses. This level of stupid appears intentional.

I wouldn't ever let him play another snap and release him the second it makes sense financially.
 
I agree. At this point, because of the injury guarantee, it doesn't make sense to play him. We would probably have seen him this weekend if we had beaten Houston.
 
Btw assuming you are right, which seems like a good bet, I suspect Chubb was ready to go against Houston, when they still had a theoretical chance, and the Dolphins still held him out. That means they placed more value on being able to get out of the deal w no risk, than they did in winning the game and keeping playoff chances alive. In this case, finally they did something smart bc odds were strong not going anywhere anyway
 
Btw assuming you are right, which seems like a good bet, I suspect Chubb was ready to go against Houston, when they still had a theoretical chance, and the Dolphins still held him out. That means they placed more value on being able to get out of the deal w no risk, than they did in winning the game and keeping playoff chances alive. In this case, finally they did something smart bc odds were strong not going anywhere anyway
I'm not sure if he was ready, or not.

He was never listed as a full participant in practice, but maybe that was part of it too.
 
It make sense to shut him down for the rest of the season. We are not going anywhere even if we do somehow sneak into the playoffs and how effective will he really be after not playing all season anyway.

If the injury clause in his contract doesn't kick in would that make it easier to release him this offseason as far as the salary in concerned?
 
this right here......once Chubb is cleared to play then he can be cut with no injury settlement in case they’re leaning in that direction
 
