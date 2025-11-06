Chump or Champ?

I have been on a thread discussing football Gm's and it has caused me to think it is entirely possible we already have our new GM. Now before you react, think if this is something Ross would do, or has done in the past....



Me? I want a fresh face from the best, consistent winning organization who is their #2 man presently. Should be an easy move for Ross, but he is not being advised by real football people, he is more being advised by business people who are fans of football. (JMHO).



This nugget of info' was found on another blog and was posted by a Dolphins fan who just wants a better team like all of us do:





"When Champ Kelly became the Interim GM of the Raiders he signed a linebacker named Andre Carter II who went undrafted the previous season and was released by the Vikings.



Champ Kelly has only been the Interim GM for the Dolphins for a few days and he just signed Carter again off the Lions practice squad.



Can you say………..Super Bowl ?"