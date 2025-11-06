 Chump or Champ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chump or Champ?

stillhardcore

stillhardcore

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 5, 2024
Messages
3,293
Reaction score
4,139
Location
Georgia
I have been on a thread discussing football Gm's and it has caused me to think it is entirely possible we already have our new GM. Now before you react, think if this is something Ross would do, or has done in the past....

Me? I want a fresh face from the best, consistent winning organization who is their #2 man presently. Should be an easy move for Ross, but he is not being advised by real football people, he is more being advised by business people who are fans of football. (JMHO).

This nugget of info' was found on another blog and was posted by a Dolphins fan who just wants a better team like all of us do:


"When Champ Kelly became the Interim GM of the Raiders he signed a linebacker named Andre Carter II who went undrafted the previous season and was released by the Vikings.

Champ Kelly has only been the Interim GM for the Dolphins for a few days and he just signed Carter again off the Lions practice squad.

Can you say………..Super Bowl ?"
 
Maddog9 said:
Yep, if we dont get a good GM and keep Champ and McD we will continue to see the same results. Because if they stay, our sorry ass scouting department will stay as well.
Click to expand...
Yes, even though I feel McD will lose too many games this year to keep his job, making him the scapegoat does not absolve the Dolphins of all their problems. The FO is equally responsible.
 
stillhardcore said:
Yes, even though I feel McD will lose too many games this year to keep his job, making him the scapegoat does not absolve the Dolphins of all their problems. The FO is equally responsible.
Click to expand...
No, you are right, it is more then just McD. We need somebody competent that can find good talent along with a coach that can get the best out of the team he has. McD doesnt have that kind of personality.
 
Maddog9 said:
No, you are right, it is more then just McD. We need somebody competent that can find good talent along with a coach that can get the best out of the team he has. McD doesnt have that kind of personality.
Click to expand...
McDaniel is still riding the success his scheme had in 2023. Somehow people see him as a bright offensive mind when his scheme relied on a loose interpretation of a rule. Once the NFL took their stance on pre snap motion, every innovative play from 2023 was gone. We need a real HC.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
McDaniel is still riding the success his scheme had in 2023. Somehow people see him as a bright offensive mind when his scheme relied on a loose interpretation of a rule. Once the NFL took their stance on pre snap motion, every innovative play from 2023 was gone. We need a real HC.
Click to expand...

His problem is the NFL changed. His scheme didn't. Still thinks sticking overwhelmingly to scheme will eventually work. I'll not define insanity
 
fansinceGWilson said:
His problem is the NFL changed. His scheme didn't. Still thinks sticking overwhelmingly to scheme will eventually work. I'll not define insanity
Click to expand...
It is odd that being a smart guy, McD has not adjusted his scheme. He has in two notable games this season and they are notable because we won. The Jets + Falcons games. Why does he remain steadfast in-game with his schemes? It is maddening to watch, but not as maddening as listening to the arguments on here for keeping him.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
McDaniel is still riding the success his scheme had in 2023. Somehow people see him as a bright offensive mind when his scheme relied on a loose interpretation of a rule. Once the NFL took their stance on pre snap motion, every innovative play from 2023 was gone. We need a real HC.
Click to expand...
What rule?
 
stillhardcore said:
It is odd that being a smart guy, McD has not adjusted his scheme. He has in two notable games this season and they are notable because we won. The Jets + Falcons games. Why does he remain steadfast in-game with his schemes? It is maddening to watch, but not as maddening as listening to the arguments on here for keeping him.
Click to expand...

I admit, in the ATL game, Mcd changed so much it was shocking. Even had Smith on the sideline. I thought, and posted, he changed because Mcd and Grier/Ross had a heart-to-heart. If they did, it didn't stick. I suspect (hope?) the next few games will determine his fate. I doubt he can change permanently.
 
stillhardcore said:
It is odd that being a smart guy, McD has not adjusted his scheme. He has in two notable games this season and they are notable because we won. The Jets + Falcons games. Why does he remain steadfast in-game with his schemes? It is maddening to watch, but not as maddening as listening to the arguments on here for keeping him.
Click to expand...
Being educated doesnt always mean you are smart. He might just be stuck with what he learned and can't evolve from that.
 
what-is-this-what.gif
 
Maddog9 said:
Being educated doesnt always mean you are smart. He might just be stuck with what he learned and can't evolve from that.
Click to expand...
He definitely is stubborn in his scheming. I get it if your scheme failed one game, but overall, it is not successful. Our record the last 2 seasons is proof of that. Then when you scheme around it and are successful (jets + falcons games), you abandon it against the ravens. We actually did move the ball against them and were winning in offensive stats, but the turnovers and miscues killed that. Poor discipline, a trademark of the McD era.
 
danmarino7051 said:
What rule?
Click to expand...
We used pre snap motion where a player would move laterally and right before the snap turn upfield. That allowed the huge plays to Hill and Waddle as they were basically getting a running start. The NFL re-clarified that rule so you can no longer be moving forward before the snap. It might not seem like much, but the explosive plays disappeared after the rule update.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
We used pre snap motion where a player would move laterally and right before the snap turn upfield. That allowed the huge plays to Hill and Waddle as they were basically getting a running start. The NFL re-clarified that rule so you can no longer be moving forward before the snap. It might not seem like much, but the explosive plays disappeared after the rule update.
Click to expand...
This isn’t true.
 
Maddog9 said:
Yep, if we dont get a good GM and keep Champ and McD we will continue to see the same results. Because if they stay, our sorry ass scouting department will stay as well.
Click to expand...
I don't think it will matter who the GM is this year. It will be too late in the year to get all new scouting team in the building in time for the draft. Maybe after the draft this year we will start to see some of the scouts get replaced. We can only hope anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom