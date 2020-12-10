Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd says 'dirty play' by Miami Dolphins sparked scuffle

RastaMan407

RastaMan407

What a joke. Yes X shouldn’t have shoved him but that all part is the game. Does he really think he’s not going to get shoved ever again out of bounds. They are looking for excuses and reaching.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Pu$$y. "I felt a certain way"... for what? Getting pushed out of bounds? Ima go get a hurt feelings report so he can fill it out and we can submit it to Goodell. Most of these players are vaginas these days. But who's to blame more, the league for making the rules or the players for whining about them? The teams in the 70s, 80s, and 90s would be putting these vaginas in their coffins.
 
TarHeelFinFan

TarHeelFinFan

What a load of ****. The hit at the sideline was bang-bang and happens every game, and nothing typically comes of it. And I'm pretty sure he hit X first.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Doesn’t Boyd play the Ravens and Steelers twice a year? But it’s this shove from Miami that crosses the dirty line for Boyd lmao not to mention all the antics of his former teammate Burfict
 
