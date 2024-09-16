DolphinsTalk
NBC Football Night in America and Mike Florio reporting QB CJ Beathard is on Miami's short list and Tannehill is being "very selective" and only wants to go to a team where he will start the rest of the season.
REPORT: CJ Beathard on Miami's Short list; Tannehill Wants Starting Position
