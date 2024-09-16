 CJ Beathard on Miami's Short List; Tannehill Wants Starting Position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CJ Beathard on Miami's Short List; Tannehill Wants Starting Position

NBC Football Night in America and Mike Florio reporting QB CJ Beathard is on Miami's short list and Tannehill is being "very selective" and only wants to go to a team where he will start the rest of the season.

Realistically no one is guaranteeing a starting job to tannehill
 
Well Tannehill, sorry to inform ya, but thats unlikely. This is your best bet on a team
 
Nick Offerman Smile GIF
 
Chris Grier has been really bad at getting good QBs so I doubt that changes this time around unless he gets lucky.

It isnt like there are a lot of QBs to be had at this point either way so we are up against it as it is.
 
Anyone who wants Tannehill on this team has no bloody clue about the game of football. He is 100% NOT a fit for this offense because he holds the ball way too long.

They just want Tannehill because of nostalgia, which is incredibly stupid.
 
I don't want Tannehill back here and he probably doesn't want to come back here anyway.

There really aren't many good options available.

CJ Beathard is not very inspiring.
 
We're rolling with Skylar until Tua gets cleared. Pretty sure that's the path. The next few games are winnable..
 
Moone Boy Waiting GIF by HULU


Just waiting for the Lemmings to suddenly become HUGE CJ Bethard fans.... in 3... 2.... 1......
 
