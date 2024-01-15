 CK sums it up perfectly | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

CK sums it up perfectly

CK's come such a long way from that kid posting at the Herald board who I imagined wearing a sweater-vest like he was in the "Mean Street Posse."

Sorry ... something in my eye .... Hey, I'm not crying, you're crying!
 
How does that account for the dramatic difference between first- and second-half performance by the Dolphins' offense over the past six games, including the wildcard?

The Dolphins were 8th in the league in EPA per play (0.108) in the first halves of those games. They were 29th in the league in EPA per play (-0.215) in the second halves of those games.

Certainly if the mechanical aspects of the Dolphins' offense had been "solved" by opposing teams' defenses later in the season, those teams wouldn't have surrendered the 8th-best offensive performance in the league in the first halves of those games.

The better explanation is that the team simply doesn't have the culture or leadership to bear down and play with sufficient drive and intensity against teams that are making late-season pushes to make the playoffs and get the highest seeds possible. They therefore crumbled in the second halves of those games, after opposing teams have regrouped at the half and redoubled their efforts.

It's a reflection of the team culture and leadership.
 
Wish we got to see more of Chris Brooks in 2024 but I still like him going forward as part of a committee as the power back. Mostert had a hell of a season but obviously he’s had health issues over his entire career (held up well this season until the very end unfortunately) and is the outlier as a soon to be 32 year old back who is still extremely effective.

If we are able to trade down and acquire some mid rounders, I’d look into drafting a bigger back around the 4th round or so. Maybe someone like Braelon Allen. But I’m okay rolling with the current RB room in 2024 because I do like Brooks quite a bit and Jeff Wilson Jr. is on a somewhat cheap deal.

As for WR this team desperately needs an X wideout. We tried using Wilson in that role but he’s better suited in the slot where he was primarily used in Dallas. Claypool was a worthy gamble for the compensation we gave up, but he just seems like a low IQ football player although the sample size is small. We need a bigger receiver who is good enough to step up and with increased reps if/when Hill or Waddle go down. Adding a capable pass catching tight end would help mitigate this need as well. I would not put my eggs in the Ezukanma basket at all. If he becomes a player then great, but not something we can depend on.

This draft is deep at WR and there are a ton of WRs with size. Some solid options at TE like Sanders, Stover, and Sinnott (Bowers will be out of our range). You can always find backs later in the draft who are ready to contribute as well.

I’d target the defensive side of the ball in FA and the offense in the draft, personally.
 
CK is sharp.

Listening to him on 3YPC, he feels a little too emotionally attached to Tua.

Tua is good and he doesn't deserve all the blame, but he is seriously limited, we need to stop making excuses for him.
For real. Tua had the most time he's had all season against KC and wasn't pressured at all. Keep blaming the line though.
 
I agree with CK. I am hopeful, but I am not sure if Grier will.
 
Some guys will hitch their wagon to a QB and have trouble letting go to where it affects their perception of reality. We saw it for years here with Tannehill. They would rather get mad at people stating their opinion instead of admitting they may have been wrong about a certain player
 
meh he's full of fluff. It was the damn Claypool curse. I think i called it when we signed him. but yeah like Blake said above and has probably been posted a zillion times over. We are built to be a track team, very finesse like build. I'ma disagree with we cant run with power. Mosert runs with anger, so does JWJ. We just showed that we are going to have to suck it up and pay Conner. Tua loves throwing hospital balls, said it many of times over the years and catch hell. Waddle gets a lot of minor injuries...those two things arent a good combo.

Its fine, we can win being a finesse team.

But yeah CK didnt say anything that none of us didnt already know or had say before. He just familed to mention the damn Claypool curse
 
Boy, that is a long list of excuses.

So, the point of that exercise was to tell us that it isn’t McDaniel’s fault for failing to adjust to any of this?
 
