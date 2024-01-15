CK sums it up perfectly

Wish we got to see more of Chris Brooks in 2024 but I still like him going forward as part of a committee as the power back. Mostert had a hell of a season but obviously he’s had health issues over his entire career (held up well this season until the very end unfortunately) and is the outlier as a soon to be 32 year old back who is still extremely effective.



If we are able to trade down and acquire some mid rounders, I’d look into drafting a bigger back around the 4th round or so. Maybe someone like Braelon Allen. But I’m okay rolling with the current RB room in 2024 because I do like Brooks quite a bit and Jeff Wilson Jr. is on a somewhat cheap deal.



As for WR this team desperately needs an X wideout. We tried using Wilson in that role but he’s better suited in the slot where he was primarily used in Dallas. Claypool was a worthy gamble for the compensation we gave up, but he just seems like a low IQ football player although the sample size is small. We need a bigger receiver who is good enough to step up and with increased reps if/when Hill or Waddle go down. Adding a capable pass catching tight end would help mitigate this need as well. I would not put my eggs in the Ezukanma basket at all. If he becomes a player then great, but not something we can depend on.



This draft is deep at WR and there are a ton of WRs with size. Some solid options at TE like Sanders, Stover, and Sinnott (Bowers will be out of our range). You can always find backs later in the draft who are ready to contribute as well.



I’d target the defensive side of the ball in FA and the offense in the draft, personally.