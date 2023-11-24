Clarissa Thompson

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 1,258
- Reaction score
- 3,729
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
I would bang her with the force of a 1000 dicksThis could probably go into general but it seems dolphins related.
I don't care if she gave fake reports but she is hot.
The only thing you ever got rightIt's not Clarissa, it's Charissa.
I've forgotten more about pro and college football in one week than what you know in totality.The only thing you ever got right
This could probably go into general but it seems dolphins related.
I don't care if she gave fake reports but she is hot.
Holly Rowe knows football.Many don’t want to hear or accept it, but that’s why she and others like here are there. Not because of their “journalism” skills.
This is further evidenced by 99% of the sideline reporters being female. And even further evidenced but the fact that all the men have to wear jackets, collars and ties while the females wear clothing appropriate for a Friday night out at the club.
And even further evidenced by the myriad of threads created among all sports forums on the Internet touting the hotness of these female sidelines reporters and tv show “hosts”.
PleaseI've forgotten more about pro and college football in one week than what you know in totality.
How are her hands? Slender and soft or ...Who is that dirty old FH member eyeing her up?
Ahole much?I've forgotten more about pro and college football in one week than what you know in totality.