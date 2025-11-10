Classic from behind enemy lines

multistage
Being petty, I sometimes look at the other guys’ game day forums to see if they are as vicious and toxic as we are when we lose.
Not quite as bad as us (we’re pretty bad), but close.
But it was a pleasure for a lifelong Dolphins guy to read their game day thread as we stomped their guts deep into the Hard Rock turf.
One wit had a comment that sent me into hysterics:
Quote: It ain’t over till it’s over.
Reply: My wife is getting ready to sing.
Priceless. And needed. Well done Miami.
Buffalo was stunned.
