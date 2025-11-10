 Classic from behind enemy lines | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Classic from behind enemy lines

Being petty, I sometimes look at the other guys’ game day forums to see if they are as vicious and toxic as we are when we lose.

Not quite as bad as us (we’re pretty bad), but close.

But it was a pleasure for a lifelong Dolphins guy to read their game day thread as we stomped their guts deep into the Hard Rock turf.

One wit had a comment that sent me into hysterics:

Quote: It ain’t over till it’s over.

Reply: My wife is getting ready to sing.

Priceless. And needed. Well done Miami.

Buffalo was stunned.
 
"They get to get on a private plane and then drive their Land Rovers and Ferraris back to their model and actress wives and girlfriends who are waiting in thier mansions. All while we have to suffer. We deserve better than this after 20 years of sucking. It's over. The Pats are already better than they have 60 MILLION IN CAP SPACE! Get ready for another 20 years of losing. "
 
What is wrong with the Bills this year. They just dont look like the old Bills. The Pats though that team could win it all. The Colts are another team that could win it all as well. Denver has a good defense but not the offense to get there.
 
"They get to get on a private plane and then drive their Land Rovers and Ferraris back to their model and actress wives and girlfriends who are waiting in thier mansions. All while we have to suffer. We deserve better than this after 20 years of sucking. It's over. The Pats are already better than they have 60 MILLION IN CAP SPACE! Get ready for another 20 years of losing. "
Where's the lie? lol

Pats currently odds-on favorite to win the AFCE at -240, Bills +190.

Wouldn't break my heart one bit to see the Bills miss their window...again.

Sucks to see the ****ing Pats pass us up again though. This goddamn owner bro...
 
The Pats lucked into (timing) of an excellent coach who was made to go with that program.
They are going to be a problem for the next ten years. Not sure if they will win Super Bowls or not-KC, Buffalo and Baltimore are down, leaving the path relatively open this year- but they will consistently be in the hunt unless something goes really wrong.
That said, other teams will have the offseason to study New England and might expose them somehow. I haven't seen them play enough to know how good they are.
 
Miami needs to shift into a running team first. The league is slowly transiting back into RB meaning more. Build a nasty run offensive line. Deploy a 2 TE set and a true #1 WR and pound the football in the sun wear down the defenses and pass when you have to to keep them honest.

McDaniel should be able to do this with his skillset. Why we decided to deploy a circus show in Miami is beyond me u less it was Ross who wanted to fill seats. Those offenses can’t stay relative once defenses catch up. Running works in cold and heat and demoralizes teams.
 
Miami needs to shift into a running team first. The league is slowly transiting back into RB meaning more. Build a nasty run offensive line. Deploy a 2 TE set and a true #1 WR and pound the football in the sun wear down the defenses and pass when you have to to keep them honest.

McDaniel should be able to do this with his skillset. Why we decided to deploy a circus show in Miami is beyond me u less it was Ross who wanted to fill seats. Those offenses can’t stay relative once defenses catch up. Running works in cold and heat and demoralizes teams.
I hope you’re correct. I’m sure I’m not the only one who finds a five yard run a beautiful thing.

When McD was hired … and I read he was part of building SF’s running game… I was enthusiastic.

It has not come yet to fruition.
 
This was such a fun game in a season that's been lacking enjoyment. Miami had some great hits on Allen, too. You could tell he was exhausted and frustrated. The same guy that danced around and celebrated on our field, left this game beaten.

And that was without Robinson, Brents first start, a defense that has struggled mightily this season.

Love it.
 
"They get to get on a private plane and then drive their Land Rovers and Ferraris back to their model and actress wives and girlfriends who are waiting in thier mansions. All while we have to suffer. We deserve better than this after 20 years of sucking. It's over. The Pats are already better than they have 60 MILLION IN CAP SPACE! Get ready for another 20 years of losing. "
Not too long ago the Dolphins were living the dream with a franchise QB and a lot of cap space.

Good times. Where are they now?

I think it’s way too premature to declare the Pats as anything other than a team having a good 10 game stretch.

BTW, they’ve beat like 2 “winning” teams. One of which we just curb stomped and the other win against a team that is 1-3 against winning teams . And yet I don’t see the “winning teams” mantra being thrown around by “Dolphins fans” around here. I wonder why?
 
Not too long ago the Dolphins were living the dream with a franchise QB and a lot of cap space.

Good times. Where are they now?

I think it’s way too premature to declare the Pats as anything other than a team having a good 10 game stretch.

BTW, they’ve beat like 2 “winning” teams. One of which we just curb stomped and the other win against a team that is 1-3 against winning teams . And yet I don’t see the “winning teams” mantra being thrown around by “Dolphins fans” around here. I wonder why?
this so many people just assume things. two years ago we had the best offense in the league and now were bottom dwellers. Defenses catch up to a QB and your coach and player has to adjust. We need to see how they adjust before we anoint them the next powerhouse.
 
