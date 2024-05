I know people have this perceived need for a big target, but that's a fallacy. It's about separation ability and being able to get to the right spot on time. If we had 6 guys who could do that consistently then it wouldn't matter what pass defense we were facing.



Claypool was big and fast and that seems to be the limit of some people's evaluation. But those are secondary (or tertiary) needs in this system. You do need guys who are strong enough to avoid being redirected or knocked off their routes (part of being in the right spot at the right time), but that's about core strength, not height. Claypool was big and fast, but couldn't do any of the things that really mattered for us.