CLEAN HOUSE!!!

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
There is no one on this coaching staff worth staying.
I am 36 years old. My mom and dad have been Dolphins fans since childhood; from when the team first formed through all the success in the 70s and early 80s. I love this team, but I wish I was not raised to like them. I was 10 when we won our last playoff game. If I had been a Giants fan like the rest of my family (I live in the Southern Tier of New York) I would have seen my team go to 3 Super Bowls and win 2 in that stretch.The time is right to hire a REAL GM and then ley him pick his HC.
And then let him pick his QB.
Start from scratch, get on the same page and get it right.
Last year my niece had her first child and I gave her a cute little Dolphin shirt.
This Christmas* I could not bring myself to keep trying to indoctrinate her into being a Fin Fan.
She deserves a happy life.
* So she got a dinosaur outfit instead.