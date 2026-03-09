 Cleaning out the cap as quickly as possible is ripping off the Band-Aid | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cleaning out the cap as quickly as possible is ripping off the Band-Aid

Feverdream

Feverdream

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
18,918
Reaction score
52,858
...and beginning to heal.

We CURRENTLY have 89m in dead money... and yes, that is BEFORE Tua and Chubb's dead money kicks in (another 78m this year). And that's the way to do it. That's what the Broncos did correctly with Russell Wilson, and what the Saints have been pretending they don't need to do for 4 or 5 years now.

You don't TRY to lose games; this isn't 'tanking'. It is recognizing reality. The money is gone. Start over.

...and the next one of you who claims the 'cap aint real', prepare to be laughed at. I will point at you while I do it. Derision is what you require.
 
LargoFin said:
So, what is the cap situation now?
Click to expand...
We're dead this year... and will have less money next year than some are claiming.

Team Cap Space: $8,227,363 as of now. 9m to be added on Jun 1st if Tua's contract is not manipulated. We'll probably spend all of that on draft picks, UDFAs, and a couple of third tier FAs.

Next year, we're listed for approximately 126m, but we'll lose a bunch of that to the second-year hits from Tua and Chubb. Another 10m from Ajax. Even more if we trade Waddle.

2028, our cap should be wide open.
 
Feverdream said:
We're dead this year... and will have less money next year than some are claiming.

Team Cap Space: $8,227,363 as of now. 9m to be added on Jun 1st if Tua's contract is not manipulated. We'll probably spend all of that on draft picks, UDFAs, and a couple of third tier FAs.

Next year, we're listed for approximately 126m, but we'll lose a bunch of that to the second-year hits from Tua and Chubb. Another 10m from Ajax. Even more if we trade Waddle.

2028, our cap should be wide open.
Click to expand...
Yep, we may not have many players under contract, but we will have cap space. :)

Edit: 10 players under contract for then, including Waddle and Jackson
 
I think they currently have 51 or so on the roster with today's release and the trade, and with 8 mil under they are ready for the draft and UDFA. Nine picks in the draft. That's okay.
 
That is why these stupid comments about sign this guy, or trade up trade up for Mendoza make me laugh. To field a team, we are going to be playing most of our draft picks, even some undrafted free agents, along with a bunch of minimum contracts mixed in with the players we already have that we can't get rid of or have no trade value. I can honestly see us trading Waddle and/or Achane sometime this year.

It is going to be an ugly couple of years folks....but a necessary path to get out of this Grier crap show.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom