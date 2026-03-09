Cleaning out the cap as quickly as possible is ripping off the Band-Aid

Feverdream
We CURRENTLY have 89m in dead money... and yes, that is BEFORE Tua and Chubb's dead money kicks in (another 78m this year). And that's the way to do it. That's what the Broncos did correctly with Russell Wilson, and what the Saints have been pretending they don't need to do for 4 or 5 years now.
You don't TRY to lose games; this isn't 'tanking'. It is recognizing reality. The money is gone. Start over.
...and the next one of you who claims the 'cap aint real', prepare to be laughed at. I will point at you while I do it. Derision is what you require.
