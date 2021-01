dolfaneric12 said: Miami desperately needs to find a good running back. Haven't had a good one since Ajayi. Sick of our leading rushers having less than 50 yards a game Click to expand...

Will people stop with the "Jay Ajayi was good" BS.Ajayi was a flash in the pan. A few good games but couldn't catch a cold once he got to the NFL, was egocentric, and injury prone. He hardly carried the ball in Philly and they had the best oline that year. Next year he was already on the outs and blew out the knee again. Now his career is over, never even came close to a "second contract" in the FA sense.