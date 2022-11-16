 Clearing the deadwood | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Clearing the deadwood

Clearing the deadwood
I think instead of questioning whether it's worth re-signing Wilkins we should be thinking about moving our underperforming players on bad contracts.

How much if at all do you think we can get for X, Jones, Wilson Jr and Ogbah on deals where the taker eats the money?

IMO some teams will hope for bounce-back years from the 3 defensive players and I think there's a good chance we might actually get something back in compensation. We can package Wilson along with one of them also.

I think we can get a 5ths for X and Ogbah at the very least and a 7th for Jones (with the taker eating most the money). Hopefully we can package Wilson with one of them. That would free $53 million and we could basically do anything we want with that type of money.
 
Fin-Loco
Why don't we wait until the victory parade is over before we start chewing up the board with off season speculation?
 
spiketex
The focus needs to remain on maximizing the performance on the field with wins. Miami has potentially its best team in 30 years and some FH contributors fixate on who we can knife off on the team. Xavien Howard is an important part of the Defense who has excelled since he was drafted. Let's just see how he plays for the rest of the season rather than deriving pleasure now in speculating how to get rid of him.
If Byron Jones ever gets fully healthy, he improves the DBs as soon as he's on the field (and he is a good complement to X). There will be time to clear deadwood, but now is the time to optimize performance.
 
cullenbigcstill
Not sure if Byron comes back he starts due to Kader Kohou IS our best corner and its not even close, he would be a massive upgrade in the slot though, but Achilles injuries are concerning for all athletes. Don't expect the same athlete.
 
fansinceGWilson
Agree, but KK hasn't faced a top QB or O yet.
 
dolfan91
I think Ogbah was bothered by a back injury most of the season; but tried to play through it. It appearently affected his play. The injury in the game vs Cleveland was a different injury that cost him the remaining part of the season. Think he deserves a pass and another chance to play in Miami. Hopefully he comes back in 2023 and plays more like 2020 and 2021?

Unfortunately the Deadwood might be two guys on the offensive line, in Austin Jackson and Eichenberg. They've done nothing to indicate they can make a difference. Whereas their replacements have helped take the line to another level.

Defensively the only deadwood might be the contract of Byron Jones? That issue is going to be a huge decision by Grier this coming off season. Other than these three players, I'm hopeful, Miami re-signs, Needham, Van Ginkle and Ingram? We'll see?
 
