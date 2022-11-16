Clearing the deadwood

I think instead of questioning whether it's worth re-signing Wilkins we should be thinking about moving our underperforming players on bad contracts.



How much if at all do you think we can get for X, Jones, Wilson Jr and Ogbah on deals where the taker eats the money?



IMO some teams will hope for bounce-back years from the 3 defensive players and I think there's a good chance we might actually get something back in compensation. We can package Wilson along with one of them also.



I think we can get a 5ths for X and Ogbah at the very least and a 7th for Jones (with the taker eating most the money). Hopefully we can package Wilson with one of them. That would free $53 million and we could basically do anything we want with that type of money.