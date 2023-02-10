Cleveland/Akron/Canton Trip for ZT54 Enshrinement

All,



If anyone has experienced previous inductions, can you share your thoughts as to where to fly into and stay for the weekend’s activities in early August? We’d like to fly out of FLL, but MIA or PBI are in play. I see that there’s a casino in Cleveland, so perhaps a hotel near there? We’d also like to hit the R & R Hall of Fame while we’re in C-town. I’d also like to know if there will be a Finheaven meet and greet while we’re up there. Lastly, is getting an Uber/Lyft from Cleveland to Canton and back to Cleveland doable? It looks like 60 miles or so….thanks in advance.