Cleveland weather forecast

For what it's worth it doesn't look like bitter cold will be a problem for the Cleveland game. But still ugly with drizzle/rain, 15 mph wind with 30 mph gusts, and temperature in low 40s by end of game.
Not ideal if we can't get the running game going. Of course it is just the long range forecast.
