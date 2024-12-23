 Cleveland weather forecast | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cleveland weather forecast

For what it's worth it doesn't look like bitter cold will be a problem for the Cleveland game. But still ugly with drizzle/rain, 15 mph wind with 30 mph gusts, and temperature in low 40s by end of game.

Not ideal if we can't get the running game going. Of course it is just the long range forecast.
 
NGL, this team is different depending on who starts on the OL... Waiting to see the first injury report to see how we got out of the SF game... If everyone is good to go on that unit, I really like our odds in that game...
 
I grew up 50 miles south of Cleveland, I remember days in June with the exact weather forecast you describe above. Weather won't be a problem, I don't see a scenario where we lose to Dorian Thompson Robinson unless Lake Erie catches on fire again or something crazy.
 
Not cold for Cleveland - wind chill of 32F. Quite chilly for Miami.
 
The Watson trade and contract was probably the most asinine decision in sports history in foresight and hindsight

Crazy to think Grier and Flores were almost the dummies that went through with it too
 
I assume we didn't ship at 3500lbs of cold weather gear back to Miami from Green Bay to warm up? Put it on the back of a truck and left it in Wisconsin to keep acclimated I say!
 
