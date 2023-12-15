Clinching playoff spot on Christmas Eve without winning against Dallas

I know we have higher expectations than 10 wins and just making the playoffs.



But if we can win Sunday we have a chance to clinch playoff on christmas eve



Broncos have to lose this sunday to the lions. They could only get to 10 wins then and we would have tiebreaker if we have 10 wins.

Texans would have lose this weekend and next. This weekend they would be without their qb against Titans. They play browns next week. two losses would give them 8 losses and they could only win 9 games



Colts lose this weekend against Steelers and lose to the falcons next week. They would have 8 losses and could only get to 9 wins if that happens. They play steelers and falcons



Bengals lose next weekend against steelers. This would give them 7 losses and they also would have 7 conference losses and they would lose tiebreaker because if we win this weekend we would get our 7 conference win.



This would basically leave steelers browns dolphins bills as wc players. Bills or dolphins get division then whoever doesn't is playoff with steelers and browns.



Now it could be the opposite with steelers losing this week and next. Then colts would be wc contender but that would mean cincy didn't get their 7 conference loss and I don't think we would clinch playoff spot on Christmas eve. But cinncy plays chiefs the week after.



The key is we have to win this weekend. Again I know this is not what we want as for our goals. But it would be cool to have playoff spot locked up on Christmas eve.