 Clinching playoff spot on Christmas Eve without winning against Dallas | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Clinching playoff spot on Christmas Eve without winning against Dallas

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,669
Reaction score
4,712
Age
47
I know we have higher expectations than 10 wins and just making the playoffs.

But if we can win Sunday we have a chance to clinch playoff on christmas eve

Broncos have to lose this sunday to the lions. They could only get to 10 wins then and we would have tiebreaker if we have 10 wins.
Texans would have lose this weekend and next. This weekend they would be without their qb against Titans. They play browns next week. two losses would give them 8 losses and they could only win 9 games

Colts lose this weekend against Steelers and lose to the falcons next week. They would have 8 losses and could only get to 9 wins if that happens. They play steelers and falcons

Bengals lose next weekend against steelers. This would give them 7 losses and they also would have 7 conference losses and they would lose tiebreaker because if we win this weekend we would get our 7 conference win.

This would basically leave steelers browns dolphins bills as wc players. Bills or dolphins get division then whoever doesn't is playoff with steelers and browns.

Now it could be the opposite with steelers losing this week and next. Then colts would be wc contender but that would mean cincy didn't get their 7 conference loss and I don't think we would clinch playoff spot on Christmas eve. But cinncy plays chiefs the week after.

The key is we have to win this weekend. Again I know this is not what we want as for our goals. But it would be cool to have playoff spot locked up on Christmas eve.
 
The only expectation I had was to win one playoff game. Doesn’t look promising but at least it’s possible.
 
the only thing I can not figure out is if we end up 10 beating jets and steelers end up at 10 7 losing to ravens why do they get a higher seed?
tie breakers are head to head- doesn't apply
afc record would both be 7-5
next is common games But I think you need a min of 4 common games. we both played raiders and titans. we played pats twice and they play ravens twice? we play ravens once and they played pats once. is there something I am missing?
then its strenth of victory that would be us
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom