Closer Look at Grier's Drafts

I saw a thread about getting rid of Grier and wanted to do a deeper dive on his time as Miami's GM. My concentration is entirely on the draft, as that is the lifeline of the team.



First Draft 2016



1. Laremy Tunsil LT

2. Xavien Howard CB

3. Kenyan Drake RB

3. Leonte Carroo Wr

6. Jakeem Grant Wr

6. Jordan Lucas Cb

7. Brandon Doughty Qb

7. Thomas Duarte TE



Tunsil and Howard (who Grier traded up for) were absolute home runs. Drake has been up and down, but showed with the Cardinals what he can do with a competent offensive line. Grant is probably on his last legs with Miami, but has flashed big-play ability. Miami traded up for Carroo and he didn't pan out. Lucas was a contributor for several years. Overall, I'd give this draft an A/A-.



2017 Draft



1. Charles Harris DE

2. Raekwon McMillan LB

3. Cordrea Tankersley CB

5. Isaac Asiata OG

5. Davon Godchaux DT

6. Vincent Taylor NT

7. Isaiah Ford Wr.



Harris was a bust and TJ Watt was still on the board. McMillan was a two-down run stopper. Tankersley had a decent rookie campaign and is currently on the taxi squad. Godchaux is a decent starter, while Ford is coming along. Overall, this is probably a D draft.



2018 Draft



1. Minkah Fitzpatrick S

2. Mike Gesicki TE

3. Jerome Baker LB

4. Durham Smythe TE

4. Kalen Ballage RB

6. Cornell Armstrong CB

7. Quintin Polling LB

7. Jason Sanders K



Fitzpatrick didn't fit in Miami, but he looks like a top-tier player in Pittsburgh. Gesicki is coming on strong, looking the part of a top 10 tight end. Baker is a playmaker, but somewhat inconsistent. Sanders has been a nice 7th round add. Overall, I'd say this is a B/B+ draft.



2019 Draft



1. Christian Wilkins DT

3. Michael Deiter OG

5. Andrew Van Ginkel LB

6. Isaiah Prince RT

7. Chandler Cox FB

7. Myles Gaskin RB



Too early to grade, but looks pretty average. Wilkins is solid. Deiter is probably a backup. Gaskin is coming on.



2020 Draft



1. Tua Tagavailoa Qb

1. Austin Jackson Ot

1. Noah Igbinoghene Cb

2. Robert Hunt Ot/Og

2. Raekwon Davis Dt/De

3. Brandon Jones S

4. Solomon Kindley OG

5. Curtis Weaver De/Olb

5. Jason Strowbridge De

6. Blake Ferguson Ls

7. Malcom Perry Wr.



The early returns on the 2020 draft look impressive. Jackson, Igbinoghene, Kindley and Jones are all starting. Kindley has been outstanding. Of course, the Tua pick could determine this draft and most expect he will be a top quarterback. Grier didn't trade up to get him, which played out well for Miami. Too early to grade, but has potential to be an A draft.