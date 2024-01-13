 Closing the Gap, How... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Closing the Gap, How...

With a playoff game now a day away, I don't want to dwell too much on the loss to Buffalo.

But I keep wondering how Miami can start taking more wins from the Bills? McDaniel has dominated against New England and the New York Jets, but is 1-4 against Buffalo.

Admittedly, all but one of those games were close including the playoff loss last year with Skylar Thompson starting. So, maybe that record is a bit deceptive.

Still, the division clearly goes through Buffalo until Miami changes that.

So, just interested to hear some strategies from all the great posters here on FinHeaven.
 
New players, new playbook, injure Josh Allen.
I know it's been discussed in other posts the need to get more physical players on defense and better tacklers. Make Allen, and other mobile quarterbacks, think twice about crossing the line of scrimmage.
 
I know we have had some bad injuries, but if we cant pressure guy like Allen or Jackson, we are ****ed.
 
This is for another day, no offence. Biggest game in yrs tomorrow. Bills are not in the headlights right now..
 
Josh allen channelled his inner Oprah last game 'You get a turnover, you get a turnover'
 
