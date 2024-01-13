Closing the Gap, How...

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
With a playoff game now a day away, I don't want to dwell too much on the loss to Buffalo.
But I keep wondering how Miami can start taking more wins from the Bills? McDaniel has dominated against New England and the New York Jets, but is 1-4 against Buffalo.
Admittedly, all but one of those games were close including the playoff loss last year with Skylar Thompson starting. So, maybe that record is a bit deceptive.
Still, the division clearly goes through Buffalo until Miami changes that.
So, just interested to hear some strategies from all the great posters here on FinHeaven.
