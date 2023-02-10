Closing the Gap on a Budget

I was listening to Sirius Radio a week or so back and the topic was whether or not your team met your expectations. For me, I had Miami at 11-6 with one playoff victory. Considering all the injuries, I think the Dolphins came close to my expectations. Nearly beating Buffalo on the road in the playoffs with a third-string rookie quarterback says something. It is hard to be happy with a 1-6 finish, though.



Now onto bigger things such as closing the gap, taking that next step, and challenging for the super bowl. I think most of us would agree that Tua staying relatively healthy is the key. The team went 8-4 with him and 1-5 without (including the playoffs). We know this much too, a lot can happen in one offseason. The Jets had both the offensive and defensive rookie of the years in one draft. They are potentially a good quarterback (Rodgers, Carr?) away from making a playoff run. The Bills seem to have hit a plateau, but nobody is going to dismiss them either. The Patriots need skill players and maybe a new quarterback. They still have Bill Bellichick, however.



Miami's schedule includes games against the AFC West and the NFC East, two of the best divisions. Winning the AFC East might be the only path to the playoffs. I think it will be difficult to get in as a wildcard from the AFC East.



Anyway, how can the Dolphins improve with a challenging salary cap? One way, is better coaching and I love, love the move to bring in Vic Fangio. The offensive line addition could be questionable, but McDaniel has worked with Butch Barry so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. I'm surprised the special team coach is still employed here.



The needs are fairly obvious, but I still believe if Miami could improve one thing that the run game could make a huge impact. I'm really talking about the short-yardage game, becoming at least a little better than league average in that regard. Does that require a running back who can get yards on his own, or upgrade(s) on the offensive line, or both?



Ideas on getting better, with the understanding that the Dolphins very likely can't be major players in free agency?