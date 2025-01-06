 Clueless owners | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Clueless owners

1) Ross- Keeping, Grier and McD
2) Khan- plus firing Pederson but keeping GM Balke
3)Irsay- Arich is done
4)Jones- Dak needs to go
5) Mara- For keeping Daboll and their GM. At least they got rid of that bum QB Jones
 
