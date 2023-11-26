 Clustered Jest Fans Notice Tua's Gashed Arm in Real Time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Clustered Jest Fans Notice Tua's Gashed Arm in Real Time

Personally, I didn't see the gash until the TV production crew focused on it. But some clustered Jest fans noticed right away.

I found their watch party video on YouTube. I took the time to edit the video half, slowing it down to match the length of the audio commentary.

Here it is...24.8 seconds of Jest fans reaction to the gash made by Whitehead's helmet to Tua's right arm.

 
hab321 said:
His throwing arm.....typical Jest fan, no clue as to what he's talking about.
Click to expand...

They seemed overly enthusiastic about the injury. No one in the cluster corrected the moron who said it was on his throwing arm. I thought it was hilarious that they noticed the gash right away, but completely oblivious that Tua's left handed.
 
