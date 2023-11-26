Clustered Jest Fans Notice Tua's Gashed Arm in Real Time

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 1,212
- Reaction score
- 2,810
- Location
- FLORIDA
Personally, I didn't see the gash until the TV production crew focused on it. But some clustered Jest fans noticed right away.
I found their watch party video on YouTube. I took the time to edit the video half, slowing it down to match the length of the audio commentary.
Here it is...24.8 seconds of Jest fans reaction to the gash made by Whitehead's helmet to Tua's right arm.
I found their watch party video on YouTube. I took the time to edit the video half, slowing it down to match the length of the audio commentary.
Here it is...24.8 seconds of Jest fans reaction to the gash made by Whitehead's helmet to Tua's right arm.