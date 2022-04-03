CMD breaking it down in Club

Mid Zone

Mid Zone - Weak - Lead:

Here is what i am missing in ClubA very similar play to the outside zone, the difference being when run weakside, the playside tackle is base blocking the End instead of reaching him, and the RB's aiming point is now the inside leg of the playside tackle, it is designed to cut inside of the tackle. This is often referred to as 'Mid Zone'. The Niners used this play as a tendency breaker to their Outside Zone Strong Lead, and often used this vs under front heavy teams such as the Cardinals. The 1st play above shows a great example of where they like to hit this vs an Under front. The FB (Kittle on this play) leads through the B gap behind the block of the playside tackle, and the RB follows before cutting back for a gain of 5.